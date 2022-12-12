Rs 68 lacs Nike Air Mag to Rs 7.4 lakhs Louis Vuitton trainers: Most expensive sneakers you should buy

A pair of sneakers is no longer just a wardrobe staple, but a must-have. This comfy footwear is in high demand at the moment – there is something for everyone in the market – From the cheapest and the extremely expensive ones to a classic silhouette and chunky soled. Let’s take a look at the most expensive sneakers available in the market:

Nike Air Mag sneakers

Featured in the 1989 movie Back To The Future Part II, Nike Air Mag are the most expensive shoes on our list. What’s unique? The sole of the shoes has sensors that get activated by weight to help the shoe in lacing by itself. You read that right! That’s not all, the shoes also have buttons to adjust the laces as per your comfort. Only 89 pairs of Nike Air Mag sneakers were created. It’s available on Farfetch in size UK9 and it comes for approximately Rs 68,00,000.

Hermès Daydream sneakers

These classic high-top sneakers feature the iconic Kelly buckle and are available in multiple colours. It’s priced at approximately Rs 1,05,000 – Rs 1,17,500.

Jordan X Dior Air Jordan 1 High sneakers

The collaboration between Jordan and Dior has made it possible to flaunt these sneakers. The design is clean and classic and the Dior Oblique printed Swoosh serves as a surprise. These come in between Rs 16,20,700 to Rs 29,36,600 depending on the size.

Fendi FF-motif sneakers

A white pair of shoes can never go wrong, especially if they are the Fendi FF-motif sneakers. It features a calf leather panel and an FF-logo canvas panel on the upper continuing to the tongue of the shoe. The Fendi FF-motif sneakers are priced at approximately Rs 20,28,500.

Nike X Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 sneakers

A collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Nike, Air Force 1 is a must-have. It’s given a stylish touch using Louis Vuitton monogram leather in bold red and white colours. These are available on Farfetch and cost approximately Rs 17,27,000. The price can go up to Rs 25,89,000 depending on the size.

Louis Vuitton LV Trainers

Despite being the least expensive sneakers on the list, the Louis Vuitton LV trainers are the most special ones. These have been designed by the late Virgil Abloh, who was the last Artistic Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. It features the Louis Vuitton script signature that is embossed in gold, which takes about 7 hours to stitch. It is priced at approximately Rs 7,46,000.