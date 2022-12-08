Rs 128 crores assets to just 3000 in bank account: Richest and poorest candidates in Himachal elections

Himachal Pradesh is voting for its favourite candidate today. While people are waiting for results, we have compiled a list of the richest and poorest candidates in Himachal Pradesh elections. On one hand, there are two billionaires and three candidates who belong to political dynasties, there are a few candidates who find it difficult to manage their day to day needs. Let’s take a look:

Richest candidates:

Balbir Singh Verma

MLA Balbir Singh Verma from Chopal constituency belongs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is the richest candidate this year. As per reports, Balbir Singh Verma’s total assets are worth over Rs 128 crore.

Vikramaditya Singh

Ranking on number two is Shimla Rural Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh. The leader has declared assets worth over Rs 101 crore. He was born in the Shimla district in the royal family of the princely state of Bushahr. He is the son of the Late Raja Virbhadra Singh, six-time former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and former Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh.

R S Bali

Next in line is R S Bali. He is the son of late Congress leader and state cabinet minister Gurmukh Singh Bali. Reports suggest, he has total assets worth over Rs 92 crore.

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is another Congress’ richest leader. He is fighting from the Doon constituency. Ram Kumar has total assets worth over Rs 73 crore, as per reports.

Abhishek Singh

Aam Aadmi Party is not behind – Abhishek Singh, a contestant from the Shahpur constituency, reportedly has assets worth over Rs 65 crore.

Poorest candidate:

Kailash Chand

Kailash Chand from the Rashtriya Devbhumi Party is the poorest candidate contesting from Himachal Pradesh. He is contesting from Sarkaghat constituency and as per reports he has total assets worth just Rs 3,000.

Amrita Chaudhry

Contesting from Bhattiyat constituency, Amrita Chaudhry, Hindu Samaj Party leader has total assets worth Rs 5,500.

Ashish Kumar

Independent candidate Ashish Kumar is the third poorest candidate with only Rs 7,440 to his name. He is contesting from Hamirpur constituency.