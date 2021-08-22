Rs 100 crore luxury Ayurveda wellness resort project in Kolkata by December

The project will have 100 luxury villas, he said. (Representational image)

A Rs 100 crore luxury Ayurvedic and ancient Indian wellness centre will be launched in the outskirts of Kolkata this December, an official said.

South City Ayurvedic Wellness Centre in partnership with the Carnoustie group is being executed by South City projects just 16-km from Science City on the way to Sunderbans.

Carnoustie operates a luxury wellness resort in Kerala.

“Wellness is Rs 4,900 crore market of which services will be around Rs 2,000 crore. We have collaborated with the internationally recognized brand in the luxury hospitality and wellness space to set up the state of the art Carnoustie Centre of Excellence in the South City Ayurveda and Wellness Retreat,” South City Projects director Sushil Mohta said.

The project will have 100 luxury villas, he said.

The wellness centre will be spread over a 40,000 sq ft area.

This wellness centre is the first of this kind in Eastern India, which will offer a unique curative natural way of healing some of the major health ailments and lifestyle diseases of both men and women following the techniques and learnings from thousands of year old Ayurveda and other Indian scriptures, Carnoustie director Randeep Waraich said.