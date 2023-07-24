Royalty on a budget? Visit these luxurious Raajbaris near Kolkata for a lavish weekend stay

Bengal, till date holds the decade old charm of its rich history, culture, food, art and architecture. The city of joy, Kolkata was the cultural and business hub during the British Raj and home to wealthy zamindars who owned opulent mansions built in European, Greco-Roman style. These age old mansions, referred to as Raajbaris have now been renovated and opened for the public to visit and have become significant in the state’s tourism.

Bari Kothi Heritage

The Bari Kothi palace is an architectural marvel that belonged to the Dudhoria Raj family of Azimganj in the late 1700s. It is located around 6 hours from Kolkata and is surrounded by the regal backdrop of Murshidabad and the majestic Bhagirathi River.



The palace will captivate you with its grand art and architecture, which combines elements of Greek, Roman, and French styles. As you discover more about Murshidabad’s colourful culture and embrace the traditional way of life, and food during your time at this property. A vacation to this location is essential if you are passionate about learning about the historical features that an ancient town has to offer, appreciate photography, and are interested in local architecture.

Rajbari Bawali

This Rajbari structure, is a wonderful example of architecture and is situated in the little town of Bawali, about two hours’ drive from Kolkata, is steeped in history. The huge historic property was originally owned by the Mondal family, a Zamindar from former Bengal. Ajay Rawla, a businessman from Kolkata, has taken over the palace after it was inhabited for more than 40 years. He converted the abandoned home into a heritage hotel.

The building’s architectural design, an excellent dining room, and heritage items enhance the sense of Bengal’s opulent and imperial past. From being common location for a wedding to a weekend gateway amidst the rustic walls, this heritage property offers authentic Bengali food, musical and dance performances and a range of activities making it an experience worth every penny.

Jhargram Palace

The royal family of Malla Deb resides at the Jhargram Palace, which is around four hours’ drive from Kolkata. Bengal is definitely a melting pot of various cultures, as evidenced by the palace’s fascinating historical heritage. The palace is a wonderful building with ethnic and Italian architecture style, surrounded by a lovely lawn and charming garden.

The palace is the ideal location for your lavish, exotic wedding now that it has been converted into a heritage resort. This grand mansion features architectural influences and exudes historic magnificence with its vaulting domes and courtyards. Along with your lavish stay you can also do touristy things around Jhargram.

Itachuna Rajbari

The Itachuna Rajbari, also known as the Bargi Danga, is a well-preserved Rajbari that has been converted into a heritage hotel, by the Kundu family who originally built it for themselves and it is just around two and a half hours from Kolkata.

Itachuna Rajbari (Source: Itachuna Rajbari official website)

This spectacular 200-year-old palace, which has five courtyards, antique coffins, ornate oak furnishings, and framed historical text, is the perfect location for a lavish wedding. You can savour the meal prepared by the chef, whose family has worked for the royal family for many generations.

Amadpur Rajbari

The drive from Kolkata to this heritage hotel in the village of Amadpur is roughly two hours. This historic structure is decorated with high ceilings, magnificent verandas, and antique furniture.

Source: What’s Hot

Twelve terracotta temples dating back more than five centuries, lovely orchards, and lakes ideal for photography may all be found here. Here, nature is evergreen and there are natural pools where you may cool off. The remaining residents celebrate significant festivals relevant to the Bengali culture and serve authentic Bengali food that only enhances your experience.

Cossimbazar Rajbari

The family chose to proceed with the palace’s restoration in the early 1990s after it had been closed for several years.By the Ganges, approximately 6 hours from Kolkata, in the ancient city of Murshidabad, stands the magnificent colonnaded façade built by the Roy family in the early eighteenth century.

The bedrooms, main ballroom, and dining area are exquisite examples of Indian and European architecture. The opulent bedrooms, which feature paintings, chandeliers, dressing tables, and furniture from the Victorian era, are ideal for lavish stays on a budget.