Room air conditioners default temperature changed! Check details

All room air conditioners, when switched on, will start at 24 degree Celsius, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said. The BEE has directed that room air conditioners must have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Earlier on October 30, 2019, the power ministry in consultation with BEE had released a notification regarding new energy performance standards for room air conditioners (RACs).

As per the notification, with effect from January 1, 2020, RACs ranging from all brands and types of star-labelled, rated from one star to five stars, manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, must ensure the default setting of temperature at 24 degrees Celsius, as per the PTI report. According to new norms and standards, Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) will range from 2.70 to 3.50 and from 3.30 to 5 for a split for window air conditioners. However, except default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, these performance standards will be applicable from January 1, 2021, onwards, the PTI story says.

A voluntary star-labelling programme for fixed-speed RACs was launched by the BEE in 2006. On January 12, 2009, this programme became mandatory. In 2015, a voluntary star-labelling programme for inverter RACs was also started. This was further made mandatory with effect from January 1, 2018, as per the PTI story.

The BEE star-labelling programme for RACs covers both fixed and inverter RAC up to a cooling capacity of 10,465 watts (2.97 tonne of refrigeration). Continual enhancement in performance levels has resulted in substantial energy-efficiency improvement of about 43 per cent in the minimum energy performance standards for split units, which are the most-popular RACs sold in the market. The ISEER is the energy performance index used for RACs and its assessment is based on the bin hours defined in ISO 16358, the PTI report says.