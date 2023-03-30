Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Rolex, known for its reputation for quality and precision is one of the most recognised and respected watch brands in the world. Rolex watches are known for their timeless designs, exceptional durability, and impressive functionality.

Each Rolex watch is meticulously crafted by expert watchmakers and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its accuracy and reliability. Continuing its legacy, the brand has unveiled yet another range of distinctive timepieces this year. These novelties include anniversary pieces, vintage tributes, and imaginative reinterpretations of existing collections, all of which have left a lasting impression. Here, we take a look at a few.

Perpetual 1908

After discontinuing the Cellini, Rolex was in great need of a timeless dress watch, and it seems that they found it in 1908. This watch holds a significant place in Rolex’s history as it was named after the year Hans Wilsdorf invented the term “Rolex” for his state-of-the-art Swiss watch brand.

It also marks the inauguration of the Perpetual collection, which the new 1908 pays homage to with its design elements, such as the minutely fluted bezel and the pristine white or black dial.

The 39mm watch is available in 18k yellow or white gold and features a transparent case back that reveals the newly developed 7140 calibre movement.

Cosmograph Daytona

Rolex is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cosmograph Daytona, which has received some understated cosmetic updates. The case and lugs have been refined and polished, enhancing their contours.

Additionally, Rolex has introduced a new movement, the self-winding chronograph calibre 4131, which is even more impervious to magnetic fields due to the inclusion of a nickel-phosphorous escapement. To top it off, the movement is adorned with Rolex’s new Côtes de Genève emblem.

Sky-Dweller

The Sky Dweller has recently undergone a bold makeover, featuring a fresh range of dial hues such as mint green and blue green, each paired with the brand’s exclusive Rolesor and Everose gold variants. Moreover, this year sees the comeback of the 19-carat white gold material, while the movement, akin to the latest Cosmograph, now incorporates a Chronergy escapement that enhances its ability to withstand magnetic fields. This upgraded mechanism drives the watch’s annual calendar function.

Oyster Perpetual

Rarely does the mature Oyster Perpetual don its party attire, especially one bedecked with the complete spectrum of primary colors. The “Celebration” dial, featuring bubbles of lacquered dials introduced in 2020, adorns the watch in every hue from candy pink and yellow to coral red and green, and is available in three sizes – 31mm, 36mm, and 41mm. It’s worth noting that the watch remains true to its heritage as a direct descendant of the world’s first waterproof watch, fashioned from Oystersteel with a self-winding movement.

GMT Master II

The GMT Master II, one of the first watches created for global travelers, has made a comeback with two fresh variations, including a fully 18-carat yellow gold rendition. The watches come with a dual-tone Cerachrom bezel in black and grey, where the lower half indicates daylight hours. Capable of showcasing both local and reference time, the GMT Master II is among the most coveted travel watches worldwide.