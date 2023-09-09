Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive in style: The First Lady of Britain is making heads turn with her looks at the G20 Summit in Delhi; know what she is wearing

Akshata Murthy, the First Lady of Britain is one of the attendees at the G20 Summit being held in Delhi as she accompanied her husband to her homeland. Her fusion look as she arrived in the country’s capital has caught everyone’s eye. Being a fashion designer herself, Akshata never fails to impress with her minimal yet powerful fashion choices.

The country’s capital has been preparing itself for the G20 Summit for quite some time now, and leaders from all around the world have arrived for this auspicious event. The leaders from Britain, France, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, and others have graced this event with their presence.

The G20 Summit, which will be held in India from September 9 to 10, is one of the biggest international gatherings ever to take place in India. The summit brings together the heads of the biggest economies of the world to talk about important global concerns. Building consensus in a polarised world, taking the G20 beyond the capital and to all of India, negotiating deliverables in all sectors for the current and future G20 summits, speaking up for the global south, especially Africa, and resolving border and other ongoing tensions with China are some of the significant issues India wishes to address during these multilateral meetings.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive in India

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, and his wife Akshata Murthy also landed in Delhi, in style for the Summit. The couple has roots back in India, as Rishi Sunak’s maternal grandfather was born in pre-Independent India before moving out. Akshata, on the other hand, was born in Hubli, India to the Chairperson of Infosys, Sudha Murty, and the co-founder, N.R. Narayana Murthy, and has spent most of her childhood in here.

While arriving in Delhi, Akshata wore a fusion mix of Western and Indian pieces. She paired a multicoloured printed long skirt with a classic powdered blue shirt. She kept her hair open and had minimal make-up on. Her fusion outfit radiated elegance and simplicity and has caught everyone’s eye.

The UK Prime Minister, meanwhile, was dressed in a formal three-piece suit that included a white shirt, a black blazer, and matching tailored trousers, as well as formal shoes. He added a mustard yellow tie as an accessory to break up the monotony.

Prior to the Summit, the couple was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey when they arrived in India. The pair were greeted by an Assamese folk dancer performing a traditional Bihu dance at the airport, adding to their traditional welcome.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty at British Council

The couple paid a visit to “the world leaders of tomorrow” at the British Council in India. The British Prime Minister took it to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at @inBritish- a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India.”

Akshata was seen wearing an Indo-western dress, with glass sleeves and collars. The middy dress was printed in bright orange and pink. She paired it with a dainty earring and put her hair in a ponytail. The look was perfect for the daytime and truly reflected her elegant yet fun side.

We cannot wait for more of such looks and all that the G20 Summit has in store for us!