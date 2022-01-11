Rise of social media influencers explained by Suhail Patel

Not only the national economy but COVID 19 has a threatening effect on the global economy also. It has disrupted movements and caused a standstill for many.

The current pandemic situation has gripped the country. Thousands of people are suffering from this deadly disease and are quarantined. It has changed the way of life of people and it has been working from home for the maximum working class. The lifestyle is more sedentary, though it was first at the office, now at home. If we see the economic impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic, it has been more or less disruptive. The growth rate of the country has fallen to 3.1%. Though the massive democracy is planning to bounce back as early as possible. The country is promising to rebound as said in the recent IMF podcast.



Post-pandemic and impact on entertainment industry



This is the impact of pandemics on various sectors like entertainment, education, medical, consumer behaviour. Many companies have seen the upsurge during the pandemic through digital mediums. Global health goals went for a toss with the onset of COVID 19, however, digitally many sectors have evolved. Education has got a new lease of life through online learning and this has become the need of the hour. One of the industries that emerged differently is the entertainment industry. Mobile entertainment through various web series that include Netflix, Amazon Prime and many others have been the way of life for the stay at home viewers. This trend of staying at home and viewing has been increasing and the researchers say that it is just the beginning. The pandemic has sped up the adoption of the latest trend in the entertainment industry. The mobile phone entertainment industry has grown and it is expected to reach $ 80.9 Billion. Bollywood has suffered a lot but a different avenue has grown, that's the mobile entertainment industry. Many OTT(over the top!) platforms have emerged and proven to be the bright stars of the otherwise dull year for the industry.





Suhail Patel of Thribe Creators

Suhail Patel of Thribe Creators said that trends like an increase in digital sales, streaming services, gaming, and user-generated content are here to stay. “There is no doubt that internet access is essential and there is a surge in data usage and 30% of data has seen a surge. Live experiences will live on and the world is about to think differently on the theatrical aspect”, Patel added

“Not only this, influencers are responsible for brand awareness and sales and that’s why many and many startups are concentrating on influencers. People know brands through influencers as they create an impact on consumer buying behaviour,” Suhail Patel explained.

