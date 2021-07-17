Reviving handloom saree tradition by supporting handweavers

'The sarees take a long time to reach to its final product as every small print is done by the weavers.'

When looms fell silent during the lockdown, several entrepreneurs and craft organizations rushed to help weavers trying to make ends meet. The pandemic has thrown everyone’s lives out of gear. Tones of fabric are lying unsold with the weavers and families are in debt with no kind of support systems. BharatStahli, founded by an entrepreneur Pulkit Gogna announced a “handloom challenge” to help weavers during this tough time.

Aiming to instill self-reliance among traditional weavers, the program offers support in the various areas of fabric to block printing done by weavers without involvement of the modern machinery.

Talking about their sarees, Gogna said, “Skin problem and allergy is common in summer season. So, to avoid the allergy the kind of fabric and printing we used in saree protect you from allergy, rashes and itching. Our major reason to start this process to give employment to Weavers and enhancing their skills in the market.”

“The main idea behind this philosophy was to promote different cultures and these sareers specially made according to those cultures. For example Sambalpuri sarees, Bengali sarees, Mysore sarees. The sarees take a long time to reach to its final product as every small print is done by the weavers. The brand delivers at your doorstep and to avoid any harsh experience we have tied up with some of the best shipping providers to let your order reach to you safe,” Gogna added.