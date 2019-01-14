Review Corner: From Saregama Carvaan-Shaadi ka Naya Gift to Bajaj Avenger

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 2:49 AM

The latest TVC for Carvaan makes a compelling case for the product as a wedding gift.

Saregama Carvaan — Shaadi Ka Naya Gift

Verdict: Conceptualised by The Womb, the latest TVC for Carvaan makes a compelling case for the product as a wedding gift. The storyline of a South Indian bride and a North Indian groom makes for a peppy, fun watch, and conveys the use case without fuss. But whether it will become a popular wedding gift option, we are not so sure.

Rating: 7/10

Tata Tea Gold — Dil Ko Na Kahoge Toh Pachhtaoge

Verdict: While the core insight of listening to one’s heart comes out clearly, the execution leaves us wanting more. The protagonist is torn between taking a job offer that will be great for her career and going against the wishes of her father, since he is not in favour of her moving out of the city. A cup of Tata Tea Gold solves her dilemma. The film’s emotional narrative is not as strong as the other Tata Tea ads.

Rating: 6/10

Uber Eats —Alia’s Tinda Moment

Verdict: This film, conceptualised in-house, leverages its brand ambassador Alia Bhatt’s personality to the hilt, making it extremely relatable. The film shows Uber Eats as a go-to food ordering option when one is dissatisfied with a ‘boring’ meal at home. This is a part of a series of films, each of which highlights a unique occasion to order food, such as cheat day or a kuch bhi order kar do (order anything) moment.

Rating: 6.5/10

IDBI Federal Life Insurance — #KeepMoving

Verdict: Riding on the consumer’s increasing focus on health, the brand proposes financial fitness as part of overall fitness in its campaign. Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the Bench Press film sees the protagonist working out at a gym while resolving to plan for post-retirement financial stability. Brand endorser Sachin Tendulkar’s suggestion to ‘Keep moving’ towards a secure future is presented simply. It is noteworthy that the insurance brand chose to move away from the usual insight based on fear.

Rating: 6.5/10

Bajaj Avenger — Ride Equal

Verdict: The ad film, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, about a woman wanting to travel freely, is something we have seen before, perhaps even frame by frame. At the strategy and insight level, it is similar to the brand’s 2017 ad film Ride Your Independence. While the last film was themed around Independence Day, the current film proposes to be ‘a wish for 2019’ for women bikers. Nothing new, really.

Rating: 4.5/10

