Review Corner

HUL’s film has been made in collaboration with Lowe Lintas Singapore and VICE Media.

Close Up — #FreeToLove

Verdict: HUL’s four-minute long film made in collaboration with Lowe Lintas Singapore and VICE Media is a big leap from its popular Paas Aao Na campaign. It features young people — flashing pearly whites — reminiscing about their past loves. All of them had to give up their relationships because of societal dogmas. Relevant, but not quite poignant. Perhaps, stories of people who stuck together despite the odds would have made this a more powerful narrative.

Rating: 6/10

GoDaddy — Bijness Bhai

Verdict: A poker-faced MS Dhoni dishing out business advice to unsuspecting SMB owners in this TVC, made by Lowe Lintas, makes for an entertaining watch. Extra marks for the ‘always nodding’ sidekicks in the background. The business owners are seen having an epiphany when Bijness Bhai suggests they take their business online to scale it up. Point well made.

Rating: 8/10

WhatsApp — Share joy, not rumours

Verdict: A plea from WhatsApp to stop rumour mongering was imminent, but one did not expect it to resemble a public service announcement. Taproot Dentsu’s pedagogic approach for WhatsApp’s first ever TVC in India is lacklustre. In each of the TVCs, the protagonist is seen urging a relative or friend to leave groups that spread rumours or to block senders. Unfortunately, the clearly laid out message does not camouflage the dull execution.

Rating: 5/10

Hershey’s Kisses — Say it with a kiss

Verdict: The first ever TVC for Hershey’s Kisses in India takes you back to the ‘90s, with its background score from a bygone era, dancing chocolates and fuddy-duddy visuals. Towards the end of this ‘inside the Hershey’s Kisses factory’ TVC appears brand ambassador Tara Sharma, relishing the chocolate with her child. This much-loved brand could have definitely ‘said it with a bit more punch’.

Rating: 4/10

Pulse Candy — Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye

Verdict: J. Walter Thompson takes the Pulse candy craze a bit too far in its new campaign — into space, a bedroom and a park — creating situations for some slapstick humour. One of the TVCs shows an astronaut opening his helmet to pop in the Pulse candy while floating in space, which, of course, does not end well for him. Outrageous, but attention grabbing.

Rating: 7/10

— Compiled by Sapna Nair