Review Corner

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 2:19 AM

Sterling’s ad for Tata Nexon is perplexing at best.

diwali, one plusThe three-and-a-half-minute long ad conceptualised by Happy mcgarrybowen has all the ingredients of a typical ‘Diwali away from home’ commercial

OnePlus — Happy Diwali to the OnePlus Community

Verdict: The three-and-a-half-minute long ad conceptualised by Happy mcgarrybowen has all the ingredients of a typical ‘Diwali away from home’ commercial — a young professional in a foreign country, no holidays, missing laddoos and family, and the kindness of strangers. Although it showcases the warmth of the OnePlus community well, the ad is bogged down by bad acting, the rather grim music and a vapid voiceover.

Rating: 6/10

Tata Nexon — #LevelNexDiwali

Verdict: Sterling’s ad for Tata Nexon is perplexing at best. A young woman gets nostalgic on seeing a bunch of kids with sparklers and, at once, drives out of the city to a secluded place in her Tata Nexon. Next, she is seen juggling fire. “There’s a lot you can do this Diwali,” says the voiceover. Wish the makers would have taken note of that too, while crafting the creative idea.

Rating: 5/10

Swiggy — Yeh Diwali, khaali haath kisiko waapas nahi bhejtey hain!

Verdict: In the clutter of Diwali ads, this film by Dentsu Webchutney brings a smile. The simple idea of sharing sweets and spreading joy with everyone — whether a neighbour, friend or the delivery guy — during the festival has been executed well. The actors, the setting and the music are absolutely on point. What works is that it is not preachy but endearing.

Rating: 8/10

Toyota — #RishteyKaroRoshan

Verdict: Two estranged brothers mend fences on Diwali after a ride in the Toyota Yaris. While that is a nice thought, the execution of the ad film by 22feet Tribal Worldwide leaves a lot to be desired. Bad acting, dull dialogues and the lack of emotional undertones puncture what could have been a heartwarming film. The car is undeniably this film’s hero.

Rating: 3/10

Greenply Plywood —
Won’t hide from Diwali
Verdict: This ad, created by Ogilvy Kolkata, has no actors. And that is its biggest strength. The 45-second ad shows a nicely decorated room and all one hears is a dog whining, hiding under the bed, traumatised by the sounds of firecrackers. Aided by sharp subtitles, the message of being empathetic while celebrating Diwali shines through.

Rating: 9/10

— Compiled by Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Review Corner
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition