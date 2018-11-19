Review Corner

The three-and-a-half-minute long ad conceptualised by Happy mcgarrybowen has all the ingredients of a typical ‘Diwali away from home’ commercial

OnePlus — Happy Diwali to the OnePlus Community

Verdict: The three-and-a-half-minute long ad conceptualised by Happy mcgarrybowen has all the ingredients of a typical ‘Diwali away from home’ commercial — a young professional in a foreign country, no holidays, missing laddoos and family, and the kindness of strangers. Although it showcases the warmth of the OnePlus community well, the ad is bogged down by bad acting, the rather grim music and a vapid voiceover.

Rating: 6/10

Tata Nexon — #LevelNexDiwali

Verdict: Sterling’s ad for Tata Nexon is perplexing at best. A young woman gets nostalgic on seeing a bunch of kids with sparklers and, at once, drives out of the city to a secluded place in her Tata Nexon. Next, she is seen juggling fire. “There’s a lot you can do this Diwali,” says the voiceover. Wish the makers would have taken note of that too, while crafting the creative idea.

Rating: 5/10

Swiggy — Yeh Diwali, khaali haath kisiko waapas nahi bhejtey hain!

Verdict: In the clutter of Diwali ads, this film by Dentsu Webchutney brings a smile. The simple idea of sharing sweets and spreading joy with everyone — whether a neighbour, friend or the delivery guy — during the festival has been executed well. The actors, the setting and the music are absolutely on point. What works is that it is not preachy but endearing.

Rating: 8/10

Toyota — #RishteyKaroRoshan

Verdict: Two estranged brothers mend fences on Diwali after a ride in the Toyota Yaris. While that is a nice thought, the execution of the ad film by 22feet Tribal Worldwide leaves a lot to be desired. Bad acting, dull dialogues and the lack of emotional undertones puncture what could have been a heartwarming film. The car is undeniably this film’s hero.

Rating: 3/10

Greenply Plywood —

Won’t hide from Diwali

Verdict: This ad, created by Ogilvy Kolkata, has no actors. And that is its biggest strength. The 45-second ad shows a nicely decorated room and all one hears is a dog whining, hiding under the bed, traumatised by the sounds of firecrackers. Aided by sharp subtitles, the message of being empathetic while celebrating Diwali shines through.

Rating: 9/10

— Compiled by Sapna Nair