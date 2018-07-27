Review Corner

Although the Ink Tank range retails from Rs 10,000 onward, the communication chooses to skip that and instead focusses on the Rs 10 paise per print’ cost proposition. Clever.

HP Printer — Print Befikar

Verdict: HP Inc India’s Print Befikar ad for the Ink Tank printer conceptualised by BBDO presents a situation most working parents will relate to. Kids’ school projects, especially if they involve colour printouts, find a lot of parents scrambling for the office printer. HP has used this insight aptly. Although the Ink Tank range retails from Rs 10,000 onward, the communication chooses to skip that and instead focusses on the Rs 10 paise per print’ cost proposition. Clever.

Rating: 6.5/10

Parle 20-20 — Bodyguard

Verdict: Parle Products’ TVC for Parle 20-20 chooses to appeal to the consumer’s sensibilities rather than the taste appeal of the product. Created by Everest Brand Solutions, the film sees a young woman packing for a trip with a tense mother hovering around who presses the father to consider that the daughter is going camping with four boys. The father has a progressive outlook and chooses to see the boys as bodyguards for his daughter.

Sugar Free — Smartness waali Sweetness

Verdict: Sugar Free Natura’s TVC, conceptualised by Contract Advertising, sees Abhay Deol’s character as somebody who is supporting his wife’s (essayed by Parineeti Chopra) career. Where he’s happy for her having won a Young Achiever award, she is supporting his dream to have six-pack abs by asking him to skip sugar and switch to Sugar Free Natura. The brand’s aim of the product being relevant for tea time seems lost as the explanation comes across as an afterthought to the wife’s narrative.

Rating: 4/10

Rating: 7/10