Revealing the richest BTS member and their staggering individual net worth: J Hope to RM

Have you ever wondered about the net worth of BTS, the boy band from South Korea that has achieved global success in the entertainment industry? Their extravagant lifestyle is a testament to their massive wealth.

After making their debut in 2013, BTS quickly gained popularity with numerous hits such as “Butter” and “Dynamite.” Their success led them to significant recognition and the group has amassed a dedicated fanbase who identify themselves as the A.R.M.Y.

BTS members and their Net worth

J Hope

Presently, J Hope is the richest member of BTS, whose net worth is estimated to be around $ 24-26 million, according to reports. He has accumulated his wealth through various avenues. His involvement in BTS music production, songwriting and album sales has played a significant role in his financial success. Furthermore, J Hope’s collaborations with high-end brands have also contributed to his major wealth. His recent achievement as Louis Vuitton’s house ambassador was announced on January 24, 2023.

Suga

Followed by J Hope, Suga is the second wealthiest member of BTS. He has an estimated total net worth of $ 25 million. As a rapper, Suga has made significant contributions to the music industry by writing and producing over 70 songs. His songwriting and production credits extend beyond BTS, including collaboration with renowned artists such as IU, PSY, Heize, Reflow and Epik High. Apart from music, Suga has also ventured into the fashion world.

RM

Kim Namjoom, known as RM (Rap Master) serves as the frontman, songwriter and wrapper in the boy band BTS. RM has expanded his wealth through various sources including royalties from music sales, stock investments and solo music projects. Furthermore, RM has also ventured into the world of endorsements, appearing in advertisements for multinational companies like Florida-based K’hawah Coffee and travel retail company Lotte Duty Free. The rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 20-22 million

Jungkook

According to reports, Jungkook has an estimated net worth of $ 20-22 million. The group’s main vocalist has also made an appearance in South Korean TV shows like Flower Crew (2016) and Celebrity Bromance (2016). Furthermore, Jungkook was also revealed as the Global Ambassador of Calvin Klein in 2023. As per reports, after the involvement of Jungkook with the brand, the sales skyrocketed.

V

Kim Taehyung, the second-youngest member and songwriter of BTS, has a net worth estimated to be around $ 20-22 million. Like all other members, V also owns shares in HYBE and has a diverse portfolio ranging from dancing, modelling, acting and playback singing. The BTS member has numerous accolades to his name.

Jin

Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, the boy band’s oldest member, has made his wealth through various business projects and music. Jin is also a solo artist with numbers like “Awake”, “Epiphany” and “Astronaut.” The BTS member’s net worth is reported to be approximately $20 million, hailing from an affluent family. Additionally, he also owns shares in HYBE and receives royalties from song credits.

Jimin

Popular as Jimin, Park Ji-min of BTS, is the group’s lead vocalist and dancer. According to reports, the member’s total net worth is estimated to be around $ 20 million. Jimin has accumulated his wealth through various avenues like share in HYBE stocks, royalties from BTS music, apartments in the distinguished Nine One Hannam complex in Seoul, and as well as solo projects. Jim earns primarily earns a significant portion of his income through advertising revenue, collaborating with notable companies like FILA, Coway and Samsung.