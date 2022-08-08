Restoring khadi industry: “Dharoharr by Sankalp for Khadi” held in Delhi to showcase products by rural artisans

In an endeavor to restore India’s Khadi power, a mega-event was held in Delhi on the world of Handloom Day 2022. “Dharoharr” by “Sankalp for Khadi” through its platform aims to provide a unique platform for the welfare of artisans and rural artists in the country. The event started with a classical music performance by 15 musicians. They were accompanied by the members of the “Sankalp for Khadi”-Rahein ensemble, which was an integral part of the show. Later, the event was held to honor prominent individuals who have made a difference in spreading and promoting the culture of handloom.

The event was also marked with the unveiling of the “Gandhi Smriti Chin,” which was created to honor the individuals who made a promise to revive the country’s handloom industry.

The event also introduced the Dharoharr Pradarshani, a special kiosk presenting the line of Dharoharr products made by rural artisans. After a brief introduction, the program was then followed by the performance of Vrindavan Raas.

According to Paridhi Sharma, the founder of Sankalp for Khadi, the event was very important as it provided an opportunity for the people of the country to explore new business opportunities and develop sustainable employment. She also stated that the event would reintroduce the concept of Make in India to the young generation.

“Proud to be a part of this revolution. Dharoharr as an E-commerce platform will bridge the gap between rural craftsmen and buyers, presenting artists and artisans with a sea of overwhelming opportunities to sustain their income and employment. It will strongly empower, protect & uplift India’s rural communities. I congratulate Paridhi Sharma for bringing Dharoharr to the fore,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India.

Through the platform, artisans and craftsmen will be able to sell their products in a streamlined and organized manner. A wide range of prominent individuals from different backgrounds attended the event. Some of them include politicians, bureaucrats, businesspeople, and military officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate India’s artistic traditions on the occasion of National Handloom Day on August 7.