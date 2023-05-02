Restaurants you should order from if you are in Delhi/NCR

Delhi NCR has always been a hub for food lovers. With its rich culinary history and diverse cultural influences, it always has something for every palate. If you’re looking for a delicious meal in Delhi/NCR, here are some eateries that you should consider ordering from.

Whether you’re in the mood for traditional Mughlai cuisine or a modern take on Indian flavours, the capital has something for everyone. These restaurants are just a few of the many options available, each offering a unique culinary experience that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Gulati, Pandara Road and Gurugram

If you’re looking to enjoy the delicious food from Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road or Gurugram in the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck! Both locations offer delivery services so you can satisfy your cravings without leaving your house. The restaurant offers a range of traditional North Indian dishes, including butter chicken,shahi nawabi murgh, and biryani, as well as vegetarian options like palak paneer and dal makhani. They also have a selection of breads and desserts to round out your meal. To order delivery from Gulati Restaurant, you can visit their website and place your order without any hustle.

Plantscape Vegan Kitchen

Plantscape’s focus on providing delicious and wholesome plant-based food options is commendable, especially in catering to the growing demand for healthy and ethical eating choices. Their use of fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques ensures that their menu offerings are authentic and packed with flavor. Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking for healthier food options, Plantscape’s diverse menu is sure to have something that suits your taste buds. Their commitment to providing a memorable culinary experience and exceeding their customer’s expectations is a testament to their passion for food and their dedication to the well-being of their patrons. So, don’t wait up and try out this eatery over the weekend.

Karim’s

Karim’s is known for their mouth-watering dishes such as their iconic mutton seekh kebab, chicken burra, and biryanis.Their menu is packed with an array of flavorful and aromatic dishes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. To place an order for delivery from Karim’s, simply visit their website or open up the food delivery app of your choice and search for Karim’s. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal or a quick snack, Karim’s delivery service is a great option for enjoying their delicious food from the comfort of your own home.

Sharabi Kukkad

Sharabi Kukkad is a popular restaurant with 4 locations in Delhi that offers a blend of delicious North Indian and Chinese cuisine in one menu. Their menu includes a variety of mouth-watering dishes, such as Kung Pao Chicken, Butter Chicken, and Dhabe Da Chicken Tikka, They also offer vegetarian options like Paneer Khatta Pyaz, Mushroom Galouti, and Soya Kurkure. And, of course, their famous Sharabi Kukkad is a must-try dish!

Delivery fees and minimum order amounts may vary depending on your location and the food delivery platform you use. The team at Sharabi Kukkad is committed to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients in every dish, ensuring that each meal is delicious and sustainable. With its delicious food and convenient delivery service, Sharabi Kukkad is a great option for a satisfying meal at home.

Doner Factory

Doner Factory is a chain of quick-service restaurants that specialise in serving authentic Turkish and German-style doner kebabs. They offer a wide range of delicious and freshly prepared kebabs made with high-quality ingredients, including tender marinated meat, fresh vegetables, and flavorful sauces. Apart from their signature doner kebabs, they also offer other dishes such as shawarma wraps, falafel wraps, hummus bowls, and salads. Doner Factory aims to provide customers with a unique and flavorful experience, and customizable according to an individual’s taste preference.

In terms of delivery, Doner Factory partners with popular food delivery apps to offer their customers the convenience of ordering their favourite doner kebabs and other dishes from the comfort of their homes or offices. With its commitment to quality and freshness, Doner Factory is a great option for those looking for a delicious and satisfying meal on the go.