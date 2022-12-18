Restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa to elevate your dining experience

Even while we will always have our favorite restaurants and the comfortable cuisine they provide; new eateries and virtual kitchens are cooking up delicious nibbles that you simply must visit. Every month, a new restaurant opens up in some city or another.

This makes it the talk of the town, and every day, a large number of people come to its doors. When new restaurants open in a city, the dining experience is always improved. We have the ideal round-up for you if you’re seeking new places to try in Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa during December. These restaurants are certain to keep your month packed with the tastiest nibbles thanks to their diverse menu options and cuisine selections.

Kuai Kitchen – Mumbai

Kuai Kitchen is a delivery-only casual dining establishment. It aims to be the go-to place for great and reasonably-priced Asian food. An affordable fine-dining experience is wonderfully encapsulated by KUAI Kitchen. They are a fast-service restaurant that offers sushi, dim sum, and oriental cuisine. The restaurant is charming and comfortable, with street art-inspired wall graffiti, and it is well-lit.

Address- Shop No. 16/A Cusrow Baug, Main Road Colaba Causeway, Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Time- 12 PM – 3:30 PM, 7PM – 11:30PM

Phone Number – 09819045664

Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi

The southern Peninsula’s culture and rich tradition inspired us to create a novel eating experience. At Dakshin, we strive to recreate the splendour of southern cooking and revive the disappearing lifestyle of peninsular India. A place unique for its authentic presentation of the finest creations from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Address- Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Time- Tuesday to Sunday – 12.30 to 2.45 pm and 7.30 to 11.45pm

Phone Number- 011 42661122

Lollo Rosso – Goa

Lollo Rosso is a visual pleasure, nestled among thick vegetation in Anjuna’s interior and gazing out over a picturesque rice field. A much-appreciated flash of color is provided by the bar area, which has a tropical jungle motif and is decorated in earthy tones with naga bamboo furnishings. A dreamlike gastronomic experience is put in motion by the vibrant green plants within, which contrast well with the lush greens of the palm and other fruit-bearing trees outside.

The comprehensive menu offers both vegetarian and meatless options, with a concentration on South Asian cuisine including Sushi and Dim Sums as well as bowl meals from more than 15 other international cuisines. The essential elements needed to construct a comprehensive, nutrient-dense meal are included in every dish, and more than 80% of the raw materials are imported from their native origins.

Address- Lollo Rosso Goa, House 1057, Sim Vaddo In the lane beside Baba Au Rhum, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Time- 11am – 11pm (Everyday)

Phone number- 088559 78128

Corra Cafe- Mumbai

Coddled among one of the poshest localities of the suburbs, Cafe Corra is a newly opened cafe in Oshiwara, Andheri West. Set to sweep you off your feet, the beguiling beauty has a contemporain vibe emanating from the bohemian interiors and cosy green corners.

Paired with the finest cuisines and peppy drinks from around the globe, the cafe offers a wide array of delectable delicacies to pick from. The stellar minutiae and serving excellence is undoubtedly an experience to rejoice.

Address- Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Phone Number- 08425887886

Closes at – 12:30 am

Kingsman – Mumbai

Kingsman is based on a well-known British movie with an air of elegance and English influence. The outlet also features an industrial-inspired design. The prices are affordable and there are several cuisines available at the restaurant.

Address- Plot 70-D, Devle Janardhan Road, Opposite PVR Cinema, Juhu, Mumbai

Phone- +918779975181

House of Migo

The bustling streets of NCR, the noise of aspirations, and the cheer of good times. The warm nostalgia of childhood meals, the aroma of a freshly cooked pot, the zesty flavours of hand-picked ingredients, and the recipes that take us on a journey across the world. House of Migo is a cozy corner in our house where memories are made, the family that’s the ultimate definition of love.

Address – Shop No. 203, Second Floor, To-Day, Logix Blossom Greens GH-01, SEC 143, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201305