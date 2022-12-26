Restaurants in Delhi that are offering a special winter menu to beat the cold this season

Delhiites know that ‘Dilli ki Sardi’ is more than cozying up in woolens when the weather drops. It also involves tasting some mouthwatering treats that are prepared especially for the winter. Enjoying sarson ka saag and gajar ka halwa is only fun in chilly winters! Not only these dishes but also drinks like whiskey and wine taste exceptional in this season.

The Flying Dutchman

The pirate-themed cafe with quirky decor and a cozy ambiance has come up with a new winter special menu having rich delicacies and cocktails to stir you up! The menu features Cigar Rolls, Kung Pao Chicken, Biryani, and Special Pasta. Complete your meal by having delicious gajar ka halwa. Also enjoy some great cocktails, wine, whisky, and buttered rum from the bar menu. To celebrate the joy of the year-end holiday season they are inviting several artists to perform live.

Address: Habitat Centre, Ahinsa Khand 1, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Contact: 085277 10017

Bottles & Barrels

BnB integrates conventional dining with fun sports hence bringing all of the age groups together. It also hosts some euphoric nights performed by both live music artists and DJ’s making sure you can’t keep your feet too far from the dance floor. Apart from all the games and music it also serves you with an extensive lounge, dance floor, and a capacious terrace offering six gazebos making for the coolest place to have a large party. Their new winter menu is quite extensive. The appetizers include potato cheese croquettes and paneer tikka among others. The main course has a special biryani with mix veg raita and for desserts, you can enjoy an ice cream with chocolate sauce.

Address: DLF Star Tower, 232, 232A, Second floor, NH-8, Sector 30, Gurugram, Haryana

Contact: 098108 34304

The Barbeque Company

This modern and vibrant restaurant is known to give a good time with family and friends over smoke grills. The exclusive winter menu offers special pizzas like Mexican thin-crust pizza and Barbeque Chicken Pizza. The main – course dishes range from weber grill to Vermaish Fish Curry. However, the menu is dessert extensive as it offers 9 different types of feasts including Forecasting Plum Cake, Lemon Curd Tart, Hot White Chocolate Pasta, and Saffron Cardamom Taco Pastry. It is the perfect place for all sweet lovers to enjoy seasonal ingredients.

Address: 220-221, Gardens Galleria, 1st Floor, Noida Sector 38, Noida

Contact: (+91)9654396643

Karigari

Curated by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, a remarkable New Year Special menu with fun titles like ‘Chota Moo Badi Baat’, ‘Sudkiyaan Mar Ke Piyo Ji’ and ‘Gapaan Shappaan Marde Rao Te Naal Khaande Rao Ji”. Showcasing some mouth-watering North-Indian and Mughlai dishes like Grilled Paneer Musallam, Rawa Fried Fish Konkani, and the chef’s special Karigari Rasmalai.

Address: Shop no. 4, metro station, Block E, Sector 51, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Contact: 092894 26210

OMO: Soul Food Community

OMO is keeping the theme of New Year in mind while plating their food. The techniques being used are Refined yet traditional at the same time. Even the ingredients being used are seasonal and usual like Kachai lemon, Verbena flower, Pumpkin leaves, White Pumpkin, Hempseeds etc. The premium café resonates with the hymns of respecting nature, its produce, and living in harmony, and provides a refreshing pause to an otherwise chaotic life.

Address: OMO, 2nd Floor, DLF, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

One8 Commune

When the season calls for it, you know what’s perfect for those mornings when the warmth of your bed feels too good to leave? ‘A late breakfast’ is the answer. Celebrate sunny winter Sundays with one8 Commune’s “Sunday Brunch Club”, a sensory overload of hand-picked dishes that serves um a range of both sweet and savoury, specially curated by Chef Pawn Bisht.

Café De Flora

December is the perfect time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a delicious meal together. Here, you’ll get a variety of festive dishes and drinks – From Rum Cake and Hot Chocolate to Grilled Chicken and Cottage Cheese, the brunch has something for everyone to enjoy.

Addres: Santushti Shopping Complex, opp. Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Colocal

COLOCAL is a first-of-its-kind brand that offers out and out a unique “chocolate dining experience” for chocolate enthusiasts in the National Capital. The menu at COLOCAL is quite expansive and assorted with a mix of Italian and Continental fare such as -Sourdough Pizzas, handmade Pastas, scrumptious burgers, and sandwiches, not to forget the most popular and celebrated Roastery Coffee House’s Coffee Drinks Menu. It also incorporates delectable drinks and a food menu made from in-house chocolates like hot chocolate, cold chocolate, and cacao cold brew, to name a few.

Address – Noida, Dhan Mill and Khan Market

Roastery Coffee House

Roastery Coffee is one of the best specialty coffee roasters with cafes in Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The brand brings to you fresh, seasonal coffee sourced from the best coffee farms across India. It is one of the finest brands of artisanal coffee and offers a varied range, brewed differently – French Press, Cold Brew, Pour Over and AeroPress. Some special edition variants offered by the brand include Harley Estate Grapa, Black Honey (Balur Estate), Monsoon Malabar, Thogarihunkal Estate Honey Sun Dried Coffee, Carbonic Maceration (Harley Estate), to name a few. Brand Roastery Coffee aims to serve the finest quality coffee to people all around the globe by cutting the middlemen, and by directly benefiting the farmers, with right pricing, enabling them to create sustainable business. A much needed step indeed! India is the sixth largest producer of coffee in the world and it grows some of the finest coffee, especially in the southern region. It is one of the principles of the brand to treasure the value chain from crop to cup. All the coffee at Roastery Coffee are imbued with a sense of calmness & serenity.

Address –Noida, Oxygen Business Park, Near Sector 135