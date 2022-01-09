Resolutions for a new year

The new year has arrived and so has another variant of Covid-19. While the beginning of the year might seem to have had a rocky start, human resilience can overcome this wave yet again. Here are some new year resolutions that will aid sound mental health, fitness and calm.

By Reya Mehrotra

Travel

The new year has begun with a lot of restrictions and a lingering fear of the unseen virus but travelling can prove to be a good break from the chaos and monotonous work schedule. If not for leisure, plan a staycation at quiet places or away from metro cities. Travelling to drivable, less populated destinations was the trend for 2021 and can be followed in 2022 as well. Once the cases begin to subside, long vacations and road trips can be planned. In fact, one mandatory vacation a year—solo or with friends and family—must be the mantra for the working population.

Exercise

Despite gyms shutting down and public parks being closed owing to Covid fears, physical fitness must not be ignored. In recent times, a number of heart attacks have been observed in people aged between 30 and 50 years of age. While there could be other underlying reasons, Covid-induced stress or anxiety is a factor one must not ignore. Home workouts, long walks, meditation and practising yoga for at least an hour a day can help one remain active and healthy. One must also take small breaks for walking or stretching between long working hours. Being physically active can also help one break monotony of the work from home schedule.

Sleep

The pandemic has disrupted one’s sleep schedule. With work from home, many have disrupted their routines to work late night and this has also resulted in slow metabolism, fatigue, stress and a number of other related health problems. While for some there might not be any fixed working hours, employees must ensure that they stick to the office working hours while working from home to maintain their routine. A good seven to eight hours of sleep is important for a healthy mind and body. If sleeping late at night, take short naps during the day.

Read

A good book can do wonders and can change your mind and mood for the better. In fact, reading is a form of self-care as it gives the mind the power of imagination. Make reading a priority and try reading at least one book every two months. Motivational, self-help and positive books can be preferred. With the audiobooks option available on platforms like Audible and Storytel, it has become easy to listen to a book while performing other tasks. One can also dedicate an hour after work to read a book and cut down the scrolling time on smartphones. With this, time spent on social media can be curbed too.

Hobbies

Indulge in hobbies. The past two years of working from home have given one ample time to indulge in what they love to do. Some have even switched their careers and taken up their hobbies as full-time jobs. This year as well, one must pursue hobbies or learn new skills to remain motivated and upbeat. With training courses and classes online, it has become easy to upskill, learn a new thing or take up a hobby and excel at it. One can also try online courses to add new skills to the resume and use this time to grow in your respective fields.

Invest

The past two years have shown us the unpredictability of time and how job layoffs shattered many families. With a cloud of uncertainty again, one must save a part of income wisely and invest to be prepared for the worst. Apps like Groww, Zerodha and 5paisa can be used to invest in mutual funds, shares and SIPs while some could try the traditional fixed term deposits or invest in property or gold.

Eat healthy

Maintain a healthy balance in diet with the inclusion of fruits, salads, green vegetables and avoid too much caffeine while working late. Being hydrated is one of the most important things and must be followed especially during the summer months. Avoid or limit junk food intake so as not to gain fat and increase cholesterol with less physical activity while working from home. Follow a simple and slow diet, trying out traditional and regional recipes which boast of nutrition to break monotony.