Republic Days around the world

Italy

Festa della Repubblica is the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on June 2 each year, with the main celebration taking place in Rome. The day commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government following the Second World War and the fall of Fascism. The ceremony of the event, organised in Rome, includes the deposition of a laurel wreath as a tribute to the Italian ‘Unknown Soldier’ at the Altare della Patria by the Italian President and a military parade along Via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome.

Italian National Republic day Air show aerobatic team frecce tricolore flying over altare della patria in Rome, Italy

Pakistan

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, also Republic Day, is a national holiday in Pakistan, primarily commemorating the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan during the transition to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on March 23, 1956. The day also celebrates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution by the Muslim League at Minar-e-Pakistan, which called for the creation of an independent sovereign state derived from the provinces with Muslim majorities located in the northwest and east of British India (excluding autonomous princely states), on March 23, 1940. The day is celebrated annually throughout the country as a public holiday. The Pakistan Armed Forces usually hold a military parade to celebrate both the passing of the Lahore Resolution and the Constitution of 1956.

Malta

Republic Day (or Jum ir-Repubblika in Maltese) is a public holiday celebrated in Malta on December 13. It celebrates the anniversary of the creation of the Republic of Malta. On December 13, 1974, the constitution of Malta was revised, which resulted in the transforming the state of Malta into a republic, effectively abolishing the role of Queen of Malta in the country. The main state sponsored celebrations take place in the centre of the country’s capital, Valletta. The President of Malta usually presents awards to those who have served Malta in the military/political sphere and public figures who are considered to be effective representatives of the country. A fireworks display is annually held over the Grand Harbour. A wreath-laying ceremony is held at the Republic Day Monument in Marsa. Monuments are also erected during the holiday for wreath-laying procedures. A traditional ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony and parade is the main military event that takes place on the day. The parade takes place in St George’s Square in Valletta, where the Presidential Colour is trooped through the ranks of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Kenya

Jamhuri Day (Republic Day) is a national holiday in Kenya, celebrated on December 12 each year. ‘Jamhuri’ is the Swahili word for ‘republic’ and the holiday is meant to officially mark the date when Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964, a year and six months after gaining internal self-rule on June 1, 1963 (Madaraka Day) from the United Kingdom. The Trooping of the Colour of the Kenya Defence Forces takes place every Jamhuri Day. The ceremony begins at 11.30 after the President of Kenya, takes the national salute, and inspects the parade. During Jamhuri Day, various Orders, decorations, and medals of Kenya are also awarded by the President to Kenyans in recognition of their distinguished service to the country.

Niger

Republic Day, a national holiday in the Republic of Niger, is commemorated on December 18 every year. Although not the date of formal, complete independence from France, December 18 marks the founding of the Republic and creation of the Presidency of the Republic of Niger, following the constitutional changes of the French Fifth Republic, and the elections of December 4, 1958 held across the French colonial possessions. Nigeriens consider this date to be the founding of their national institutions.

Turkey

On October 29, 1923, the Turkish constitution was amended and the country became a republic. This formally declared the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. Republic Day is celebrated throughout Turkey and Northern Cyprus every year. Commemorative events usually begin in the afternoon on the previous day. In observance of the holiday, government offices and schools close for a day. Also, there are firework shows in all cities of Turkey.That day, everyone commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey.