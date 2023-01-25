Republic Day: Celebrate the day with these scrumptious tricolour recipes

Republic Day 2023: January 26, a day dedicated to our country. Republic Day is special for every Indian. The day when we are more patriotic than ever. Some start their day early at the assembly for flag hoisting. Others start it leisurely having the intention to spend the holiday having quality time. But either way, everyone will feel the essence of this national event all around them. But we all know in India; no celebration is complete without special delicacies. So, for all the foodies out there, why not try these scrumptious tricolour recipes by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef Head at Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal, and make the 74th Republic Day a little more special by spending some time with your loved ones and gorging on some delicious food. PANEER TIKKA TEEN ZAIKA INGREDIENTS: –

Coriander chutney: 50 gm fresh rose leaves: 5-6

Red chilli powder: 10 gm hung curd: 200 gm

Besan: 30 gm

Khoya: 30 gm

Ginger garlic paste: 10 gm fresh coriander: 20 gm saffron threads: 4-5

Lemon juice: 10 ml

Chopped green chillies: 3-4 yellow pepper powder: 5 gm salt to taste HOW TO MAKE: – METHOD Take 100 gm of cottage cheese

Cut them into cubes

Slice each cube into three layers without cutting through FOR SAFFRON MARINADE Take mustard oil

Add red chili paste

Add spices: coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, chopped rose leaves, ginger garlic paste, kasuri methi and

Add hung curd to form a paste

Marinate one cube of paneer with the paste FOR WHITE MARINADE Take mustard oil

Add hung curd, cream, cashew nut paste

Add spices: coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, ginger garlic FOR GREEN MARINADE Take mustard oil

Add spinach

Add spices: coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, ginger garlic paste, kauri methi, salt

Add hung curd to form a paste

Marinate one cube of paneer with the paste

Cook the marinated pieces of paneer in a tandoor and serve hot TRIO SWISS ROLL INGREDIENTS: – Butter, to grease

2 large eggs

50g caster sugar, plus extra 2 tbsp to dust 50g self-raising flour, sieved

100g strawberry jam HOW TO MAKE: – Heat oven to 180c/160c fan/gas 4. grease and line a 16 x 28cm swiss roll tin with baking parchment.

Beat the eggs and sugar together for 5 mins with an electric hand whisk until thick and pale. gently fold in the flour in two batches using a large metal spoon. pour the mixture into the tin and gently ease into the corners. bake for 10-12 mins until golden and firm. be careful not to overbake, or the sponge will break when rolled.

While the sponge is baking, sprinkle 2 tbsp sugar over a square of baking parchment. warm the jam in the microwave for 20 secs.

Turn the baked sponge onto the sugared paper. peel off the lining paper and spread the sponge with the warm jam. roll up from the short edge using the paper to help you then cool on a wire rack. TRICOLOUR IDLI INGREDIENTS: – 500 gms urad dal

1 kg idli rawa

5 gram cooking soda salt (as per taste) for colour:

tricolour idli

50 gms carrot puree

50 gms spinach puree, blanched 2-3 okra HOW TO MAKE: – Wash and soak urad dal and idli rawa separately. urad dal needs to be soaked for 5 to 6 hours or overnight.

Drain the excess water and start grinding the urad dal with some salt in a wet grinder or blender to prepare the batter.

Add some water if needed and blend till you get nice frothy thick and smooth batter.

Squeeze out excess water from rava and add to the urad dal batter. mix well and keep aside for fermentation in a warm place for a few hours.

Boil carrots and blanch spinach separately and put it in a blender for fine puree for the colour.

Once the batter is ready, take some batter in 3 separate bowls. add the carrot puree and spinach puree to the 2 parts of batter separately and stir nicely to get the desired colour. keep the 3rd part of batter as it is.

Take the idli mould, insert muslin cloth, sprinkle some water and keep aside. preheat the idli steamer.

With a help of a spoon, first add the orange colour idli batter in the idli mould then the plain idli batter and the third with the green idli batter.

Cut one okra and place it on the centre of white layer of the idli batter.

Cook the tricolour idlis in the preheated steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes. idlis should be soft light and fluffy.

Remove the tricolour idlis and serve hot with sambhar and chutney.

