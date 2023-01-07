Republic Day 2023: Step-by-step guide to book online tickets to watch grand parade on January 26

As Indians are gearing up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence Day events from now onwards.

Every year, people from all across India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital’s Kartavya Path.

On Friday, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt launched the Government’s e-governance initiative in the national capital today.

Steps to book Republic Day 2023 tickets:

1. Go to http://www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number.

2. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.

3. After filling the details, enter the OTP.

4. Next, choose the ticket of your choice.

5. After all details are duly filled in, make an online payment.

Other features

The platform also provides the facility to issue online passes to dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for the general public

• QR code-based authentication for enhanced security.

• Digital delivery of passes/tickets through emails/sms.

• Non-cancellable and non-transferrable tickets.

• RSVP option for passes to seek acceptance from invitees

• Only 10 tickets can be booked from one registered mobile number.

In addition to extending e-invitations through the portal, the booths/counters for the purchase of tickets will be set up at the following locations, where online tickets will be facilitated by the Ministry of Defence:

• Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

• Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)

• Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

• Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

• Parliament House (Reception Office) – Special counter for MPs (Will Open on 18.01.2023)

The timings will be forenoon (1000 hrs to 1230 hrs) and afternoon (1400 hrs to 1630 hrs). For detailed instructions, visit http://www.mod.gov.in, www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

“Ajay Bhatt termed the portal as another milestone in ‘Digital India’ initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s concept of e-governance model which is based on easy, effective, economical and eco-friendly governance,” the Ministry of Defence said in its statement.