Republic Day 2021: Here’s how to watch stunning 72nd Republic Day parade, details inside

A total of 32 tableaux will roll down Rajpath on January 26. (File photo)

India will celebrate 72nd Republic Day on this Tuesday and unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the national capital ahead of that. But the celebrations this year are likely to be truncated considering the social distancing norms because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the major attractions that will be missing from this year’s Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath is gravity defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men. The stunt usually draws loud cheers from the crowd every year.

The decision has been taken because it will not be possible to maintain social distancing norms while performing group stunts.

Also, there will be no parade of gallantry awardees and bravery awards winner children. Most importantly, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

A total of 32 tableaux will roll down Rajpath on January 26. Out of these, 17 will from various states and Union Territories and nine of ministries, and six from defence arm.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued an advisory saying that those producing an invitation card or a ticket will allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath. Moreover, children below the age of 15 years will not be allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place considering the proposed tractor parade by agitating farmers who are opposing the three farm laws.

Where to watch 72nd Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade ceremony with commentary will be streamed live on all channels of Doordarshan. Also, it will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of India’s National Broadcasters. The event is expected to begin at around 9 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Amar Jawan Jyoti. Later, President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag.