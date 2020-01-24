Republic Day 2020: Twitter dedicates Tricolour India Gate emoji to mark 71st RDay

To mark the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India, micro-blogging site Twitter has launched a custom emoji which would display whenever a Twitter user tweets using the hashtags #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia and #RDay71. The emoji, that Twitter calls “Tricolor India Gate”, features New Delhi’s India Gate decked up in the colours of the national flag — saffron, white and green. As per reports, on January 25, the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind’s official Twitter handle @rashtrapatibhvn too will be tweeting his address to the nation using the hashtag #RepublicDay.

The emoji is already live and trending on Twitter with users sharing their thoughts and memories connected with the Republic Day by adding #RepublicDay in their tweets.

The hashtag emoji will remain active till January 30, and users tweeting in ten languages — Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi — will see the emoji pop-up in their messages when they add the hashtag #RepublicDay, RepublicDayIndia and #RDay71 to their tweets.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be unfurling the Tricolour at the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will the chief guest at the ceremony this year. Bolsonaro, who arrived in the capital on Friday on a four-day visit, will be the third Brazilian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked youngsters participating in this year’s Republic Day parade to set an example by following their duties towards the nation, and exhorted them to work at paving the way towards building a ‘new India’. In his address, PM Modi told youth that the aim behind the Republic Day parade was to ensure that no person and no region in the country is left behind.