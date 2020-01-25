Republic Day 2020: Greetings, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook wishes and messages for you

Security personnel inspect various enclosures along the Rajpath, which is all-set for the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day of India: This Sunday, India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day. January 26 was when the Indian Constitution came into effect and the day is thus celebrated as Republic Day. While the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, it chose January 26, 1950, as the day for the Constitution to come into effect because on January 26, 1929, the Indian National Congress had proclaimed the declaration for Purna Swaraj.

Republic Day is celebrated at the Rajpath with a parade in which tableaus from different states and institutions take part. Apart from that, Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna and Kirti Chakra are also felicitated on the occasion of Republic Day. Every year, a chief guest is invited for the parade and for Republic Day 2020, Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, is the chief guest.

Greetings, wishes and messages for Republic Day

Here’s how you can wish your near and dear ones a Happy Republic Day!

* Watan ki sar bulandi mein, humara naam shaamil, guzarte rehna hai humko sada aise mukamo se, saare jahan se achchha, Hindustan humara, humara. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day!

* Just like our Flag, I hope you soar high in whatever you do. Happy Republic Day!

* Thousands of people laid down their lives so that our country could breathe today. Never forget their sacrifice. Happy Republic Day!

* Let’s remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever shining India. Happy Republic Day!

* Recalling and rejoicing, in the victory of our Freedom fighters this Republic Day. Best wishes to all. Vande Mataram!

* Daag ghulami ka dhoya hai jaan luta kar, deep jalaye hain kitne deep bujha kar, mili hai jab yeh azadi, to hir iss azadi ko, rakhna hoga har dushman se aaj bachakar. Happy Republic Day 2020!

* Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

* On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!