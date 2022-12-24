Renowned chefs share their recipes for a festive Christmas feast

With Christmas comes a long list of traditional and modern recipes. Lucky for you, we’ve had some of the top chefs across hotels from Accor Group in India share some of their most-loved Christmas recipes with us. Try one or try them all—let your dinner table reflect the spirit of the season.

Bread and Plum Pudding Recipe

By Chef Sidney Dcunha, Novotel Pune Nagar Road

Ingredients:

125gm- Fresh White Breadcrumbs

25gm- Butter

2no- Eggs

125gm- Flour

75gm-Brown Sugar

7gm-Baking Powder

2gm- teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

2gm-easpoon Ground Nutmeg

2gm- teaspoon Ground Cloves

2gm- teaspoon Ground Ginger

100gm-Soaked nuts

Lemon Zest and Lemon Juice from 1 lemon

Orange Juice from 1 orange

35ml-ablespoons dark rum

Method of Preparation:

Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, candied mixed fruit peels, and soaked nuts lemon zest, lemon juice, orange juice and Dark rum in a large bowl and mix well.

Beat butter and sugar in another bowl using electric hand blender. Add eggs and beat until smooth. Add flour and baking powder and mix thoroughly.

Add breadcrumbs and egg-flour mixture (prepared in step-2) in fruit mixture and stir to mix thoroughly.

Grease the pudding, pour prepared mixture in it and cover with double layer of greaseproof paper. Again, cover with a double layer of aluminum cooking foil and tightly tie string around its neck.

Place in the oven on double boiler with tray, for 160*c for 25min.

Let it cool for 4 to 5 hours in the refrigerator.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Christmas Fruit Cake

By Chef Neelabh, Novotel Kolkata Hotels Residencies

Ingredients:

Butter-700 grams

Caster Sugar-850 grams

Brown sugar-200 grams

Whole eggs – 20 nos

Soaked Christmas dry fruits-2000 grams

Flour-600 grams

Brandy-150 ml

Baking Powder-20 grams

Mixed Spices-20 grams

For icing the cake:

Apricot jam- 75 grams

Marzipan- 150 grams

Rolled fondant-200 grams

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 160 degrees centigrade.

Whisk the butter, castor sugar and brown sugar until creamy.

Add whole eggs one-by-one and dissolve the sugar.

Add flour, baking powder, and mixed spices into the mixture.

Finish the mixture by adding soaked Christmas dry fruits and brandy.

Pour the mixture into greased baking cake mold and put it into the oven for baking for 40 minutes.

Once the cake cools down, apply a thin coating of apricot jam, and cover it with rolled marzipan.

Decorate the cake as required with rolled fondant.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Roast Duck with Orange Glaze

By Chef Neelabh, Novotel Kolkata Hotels Residencies

For a festive occasion, a burnished whole duck makes quite an impression — fancier than chicken and more elegant than turkey. Roasting the duck is not so difficult, it can be smoky. Seasoning the duck ahead and leaving it in the fridge overnight helps to deepen the flavor and keeps the work to a minimum the following day. This one is seasoned with orange zest, along with a fair amount of ginger and five-spice powder, which gives it a marvelous perfume; serve it with mashed butternut squash.

Ingredients:

One duck (approx 6 pounds)

Caraway seeds-1 teaspoon

Green pepper- 1/2 medium sized, finely chopped

Onion-1 small, finely chopped

Celery rib- 1 finely chopped

Olive oil-1 tablespoon

Chicken broth- 1/2 cup

Sage- ½ Tsp

Salt-1/2 teaspoon

Pepper-1/8 teaspoon

Dried thyme- A pinch

Nutmeg- A pinch ground

Crushed seasoned stuffing-4 cups

For Orange Glaze:

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons corn starch

Pinch salt

1 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 drop hot pepper sauce

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°

Rub the inside of duck with caraway seeds; prick skin all over with a fork.

In a large skillet, sauté vegetables in oil. Stir in broth, seasonings and stuffing.

Loosely stuff duck with stuffing mixture.

Skewer neck opening; tie drumsticks together with kitchen string.

Place breast side up on a rack in a large shallow roasting pan.

Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and a thermometer reads 170° for the duck and 165° for the stuffing, 2-1/2 to 3-1/4 hours.

Drain fat from pan as it accumulates.

Cover loosely with foil if duck browns too quickly. Cover and let stand 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving.

Meanwhile, for the glaze, combine sugars, corn starch and salt in a saucepan. Gradually stir in orange juice, zest and hot pepper sauce until blended. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened.

Serve carved duck with prepared orange glaze.

Why Roasted Duck with Orange Glaze is Nutritious?

8 ounces cooked meat with 1 cup stuffing:

1039 calories

54g fat (18g saturated fat),

154mg cholesterol,

1377mg sodium,

93g carbohydrate (44g sugars, 5g fibre),

42g protein

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Plum Pudding

By Chef Sidney Dcunha, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Ingredients:

Cranberry

Raisin

Sultanas

Almond Flakes

Brandy/ Rum

Breadcrumbs

Maida

Baking Powder

Five Spice Powder

Butter Unsalted

Brown Sugar

Eggs

Black Jaggery Molasses

Orange Zest

Lemon Zest

Lemon Candied Peel

Orange Candied Peel

Method of Preparation:

Cream the butter along with the brown sugar, and gradually add the eggs

Please take all the dry ingredients and sieve them together

Mix all the dry fruits which are soaked prior with brandy/rum

Slowly add the jaggery molasses. Mix all the ingredients together and fold

Line a small pudding mold with butter and dust with flour

Pour the mixture into the mold and arrange it in one tray along with a water bath cover it with silver foil

Bake the pudding on very low heat of 100 degrees for 2 hours until well cooked

Serve with cream anglaise.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Citrus-Marinated Roast Turkey

By Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Ingredients for Brined Turkey

1 gallon water

2 cups apple cider

2 cups kosher salt

2 cups sugar

One 15-pound fresh turkey (giblets and neck reserved)

Ingredients for Marinade

10 roasted garlic cloves (see Note)

10 raw garlic cloves

1 3/4 cups canola oil

3/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons dried oregano

3 chipotles in adobo

2 tablespoons annatto paste (see Note)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground allspice

Ingredients for Gravy

9 cups chicken or turkey stock or low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons canola oil

Reserved turkey giblets and neck (liver discarded)

3 shallots, coarsely chopped

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

2 celery ribs, coarsely chopped

1 onion, coarsely chopped

10 roasted garlic cloves (see Note)

8 black peppercorns

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method of Preparation:

In a very large bowl, stir the water, apple cider, kosher salt and sugar until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Line a stock pot with a large, sturdy doubled plastic bag. Put the turkey in the bag, neck first. Pour in the brine and seal the bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Brine the turkey in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Remove the turkey from the brine and discard the brine. Pat the turkey dry and transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet. In a blender, combine the roasted garlic with the 10 raw garlic cloves, the vegetable oil, orange juice, cider vinegar, kosher salt, lime juice, oregano, chipotles, annatto paste, cumin and allspice. Puree until smooth. Slather the turkey inside and out with the marinade, cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325°. Lift the turkey out of the marinade and set on a rack in a roasting pan. Brush the breast with some of the marinade. Pour 1 1/2 cups of the stock into the bottom of the pan and cover the turkey very loosely with foil. Roast the turkey for 2 hours. Remove the foil and add another 1 1/2 cups of the stock to the pan. Continue roasting for about 2 1/2 hours longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 175°.

In a large saucepan, heat the canola oil. Add the giblets and neck and cook over moderate heat until browned. Transfer to a plate. Add the shallots, carrots, celery and onion to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Return the turkey parts to the saucepan. Stir in the roasted garlic brine and seal the bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Brine the turkey in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Transfer the turkey to a cutting board and remove the rack from the pan. Pour the pan juices into a bowl and skim off the fat, reserving 2 tablespoons. Transfer the reserved fat to a saucepan. Add the butter and flour and cook over high heat, whisking constantly, until golden brown, 2 minutes. Add the enriched stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the gravy is reduced to 3 cups, about 10 minutes.

Place the roasting pan over one burner on high heat. Add the strained, defatted pan drippings (there should be 1 cup) and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Strain the pan drippings into the gravy and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Carve the turkey and transfer the slices to a platter. Serve with gravy.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Rich Christmas Pudding

By Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Ingredients

225g/8oz golden caster sugar

225g/8oz vegetarian suet

340g/12oz sultanas

340g/12oz raisins

225g/8oz currants

110g/4oz candied peel, chopped

110g/4oz plain flour

110g/4oz fresh white breadcrumbs

55g/2oz flaked almonds

1 lemon, zest only

5 eggs, beaten

1 level tsp ground cinnamon

1 level tsp mixed spice

5g/1 level tsp freshly grated nutmeg pinch of salt

150ml/5fl oz. brandy or rum

Method of Preparation:

Lightly grease 4x600ml/1 pint or 2×1.2 liter/2 pint pudding basins.

Mix together all the dry ingredients.

Stir in the eggs and brandy and mix well.

Spoon the mix into basins. Put a circle of baking parchment and foil over the top of each basin and tie securely with string. Make a string handle from one side of the basin to the other so it is easier to pick the basin out of the pan after cooking.

Put the basins in a large steamer of boiling water and cover with a lid. Boil for 5-6 hours, topping the boiling water up from time to time, If necessary. If you do not have a steamer, put the basins in a large pan on inverted saucers on the base. Pour in boiling water to come a third of the way up the sides of the pudding bowls. Cover and steam as before.

Cool. Change the baking parchment and foil covers for fresh ones and tie up as before. Store in a cool cupboard until Christmas Day.

To serve, steam for 2 hours and serve with brandy butter, rum sauce, cream or homemade custard.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Turkey Roulade with sage and onion stuffing

By Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Ingredients:

Turkey breast – 200 gm

Sage – 1 tsp

Sauté chopped onion – 60 gm

Chopped chicken sausage – 2

Fresh breadcrumbs – 30gm

Butter – 20gm

For sauce:

Chicken or turkey stock – 150ml

Butter – 20gm

Refined flour – 20gm

Dry white wine – 150 ml

Roughly chopped onion, garlic, carrot, celery- 150gm

Accompaniment:

Broccoli – 40 gm

Carrots — 40gm

Zucchini – 40gm

Potato wedges – 90 gm

Cherry tomato – 40 gm

Seasoning to taste

Method of Preparation:

Take turkey breast and flatten with mallet or rolling pin, seasoned with salt and pepper.

In a bowl mix fresh breadcrumbs, sage, sausage, onion and seasoning.

Place flattened turkey on cling film or aluminum foil, stuffed with sage mix roll tightly with covering all sides by scallops. Place roll in fridge for 40 to 60 min to hold its shape.

For healthy cooking it can be steamed in steamer for 17 to 20 min.

For baking, preheat oven at 180 C, roast roulade on a bed of roughly cut vegetable for 17 to 20 min.

For sauce: In a pan heat fat add cut vegetable toss with seasoning glazed with maple syrup. In another pan add fat and refined flour mix well for a while add white wine cook for 2 min then add stock and juice from cooking tray cook for 6 to 7 min sauce is ready.

Serve succulent turkey roulade with the jus, fried potato wedges and maple glazed toss vegetable.