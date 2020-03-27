Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi

Gujral’s artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent. (Express Archives)

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died, an art world insider said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral died here late Thursday, said Ranjit Hoskote. “He had been unwell for quite sometime,” the curator and artist told PTI.

Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist. His familiar works include the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court. He also designed the Belgian Embassy in Delhi. Gujral’s artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent.

“Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral’s was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. RIP,” Hosote tweeted, expressing his condolences.