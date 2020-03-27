Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi

By: |
Published: March 27, 2020 10:38:34 AM

Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist.

Satish Gujral dead, who is Satish Gujral, Satish Gujral death reason, Satish Gujral artworks, murals on Delhi High Court, latest news on satish hujralGujral’s artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent. (Express Archives)

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died, an art world insider said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral died here late Thursday, said Ranjit Hoskote. “He had been unwell for quite sometime,” the curator and artist told PTI.

Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist. His familiar works include the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court. He also designed the Belgian Embassy in Delhi. Gujral’s artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent.

Related News

“Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral’s was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. RIP,” Hosote tweeted, expressing his condolences.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1International passenger air travel to remain suspended till April 14
2Coronavirus lockdown: Chandigarh VIPs want curfew passes for salon women, walking their dog
3Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra start-up claims its air purifier can kill COVID-19