Remembering Sidhu Moosewala on his death anniversary

Ho Gairan Deyan Matheyan Te Pain Wrinkle’an, Es Hisaab Naal Koyi Jawan Ni Hunda. Manneya Tarakki Lokan Bahut Kitti Hou, Par Enni Chheti Koyi Mahaan Ni Hunda. Wrinkles fall on the forehead of the people, according to this, no one is young. Believe that people have made a lot of progress, but no one becomes great so soon.

Shubh Deep Singh Sidhu commonly known as Sidhu Moosewala, a legendary name in Punjabi music industry, was shot dead at Punjab’s Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Today marks his first death anniversary, the significance of the song “295” lies in its title, which is also one of his notable tracks. The number “295” is likely a reference to Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences related to injuring or defiling places of worship with the intent to insult religious sentiments. Nemerous netizens found an uncanny eerie between Moosewala’s death date and the title of the song.

From revolutionary songs to tragic realities

Sidhu Moosewala was a prominent figure in the Punjabi music industry, known for his powerful and revolutionary songs that resonated with a wide audience. His untimely demise sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fans worldwide. One of his songs, titled ‘Lifestyle,’ contains the lyrics, “Jeonde Gun Naal, Marde Aa Gun Naal, Sadda Ehi Aa Life Style Alarhe,” which translates to “We live by the gun, we die by the gun; this is our lifestyle.” Tragically, this statement became a reality for him when he was booked under the Arms Act for firing an AK-47 rifle and ultimately lost his life in a fatal shooting.

Sidhu Moosewala’s artistic legacy and political journey

It is worth noting that Sidhu Moosewala’s music often explored socio-political themes and addressed issues prevalent in society. His songs often carried strong messages and reflected the realities of his surroundings. While it may be coincidental, the connection between his death and his song titles adds an intriguing layer to his artistic legacy. In December 2021, Sidhu Moosewala made a significant decision to join the Congress party in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for early 2022. Expressing his motivation, Moosewala was quoted by the news agency ANI, stating that one of the key reasons for joining the Congress was to amplify the voice of the Punjabi community.

The phenomenal journey of Moosewala from Moosa village to global sensation

Sidhu Moosewala was born on June 17, 1993 and originated from the Moosa village located in Punjab’s Mansa district. The talented singer rose to prominence during his twenties, garnering widespread fame. Moosewala’s ascent to fame was truly extraordinary, captivating the public’s imagination virtually overnight with his 2017 release, the hit song “So High.” Teaming up with music producer Byg Byrd, Moosewala delivered lyrics that resonated deeply: “sirr utto langan fly kar ke, ucchiyaan neh gallan tere yaar diyan.” ‘So High’ is still taking millions of rounds on the internet and blasting on the speakers of discs and cars everywhere around the world.

Moosewala’s contributions to Punjabi music continue to be celebrated and remembered by his fans and the industry. His unique style, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics have left an indelible mark on the music scene, making him a legendary figure in the Punjabi music industry.