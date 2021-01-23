Remembering ‘Netaji’ on his birth anniversary: A look back at Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution to India’s freedom

His work for freedom initially started with Mahatma Gandhi however, they had a falling out with each other on the back of their different ideologies and economic thoughts. Image: IE

Anyone who looks back on India’s freedom from the British rule, Shubhash Chandra Bose is a name that will be found among the five popular names who fought and dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle. Known as the country’s ‘Netaji’ , Bose’s contribution to freedom fight remains unmatched. Till date, his words “You give me blood, I will give you freedom,” echoes deeply and erks the patriotism in one’s heart. Thus, it is only imperative that he is remembered and celebrated on his 125th birth anniversary, that is January 23 (today).

Born on January 23,1897, Bose is known as a revolutionary who led an Indian national force from outside India against the Britishers during World War II. At a time, when Mohandas K. Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were opposing British rule, Bose became an ally. Unlike Gandhi who led the path on peaceful protests, Bose adopted a militant approach for independence and promoted socialist policies. His work for freedom initially started with Mahatma Gandhi however, they had a falling out with each other on the back of their different ideologies and economic thoughts.

He led Indian National Army, also known as Azad Hind Fauj and also sought support from Japanese troops to strengthen the Indian force in the fight against the English rule. The methods adopted by Bose were something he believed that is necessary to gain freedom. “Freedom is not given – it is taken,” Bose said and that is exactly what he did. According to him, the price of freedom could only be paid by blood and thus, he urged people to support him and not be afraid of fighting. It is this ideology that led him to say, “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I give you freedom.”

Bose couldn’t see free India as he passed away in 1945, two years earlier to the Indian Independence. Infact, the cause of his death still remains a mystery but there have been speculations that he died in a Japanese hospital. However, his efforts to the Indian freedom fight are plausible.

Bose said, “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” Seems like he was right after all, as decades after his death, Bose his outlook towards patriotism and undeterred attitude, still inspires many Indians.

This day, every year, the country celebrates Parakram Diwas to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this year’s celebration in West Bengal.