Remembering Jane Birkin: From Bagwati in ZNMD to Nora Fatehi’s bag collection, 7 iconic appearances of the Birkin Bag

The fashion world mourns the loss of Jane Birkin, the British actor, singer, and fashion icon who inspired the creation of the legendary Birkin bag by Hermès. Jane Birkin passed away at the age of 76 in her residence in Paris, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence the world of high fashion.

To pay tribute to her, let’s explore seven iconic appearances of the Birkin bag that have solidified its status as a symbol of luxury and elegance.

1. Bag-wati from Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

Source: ZNMD via Amazon Prime Video

One of the most memorable and extravagant appearances of the Birkin bag in recent years was in the Bollywood film “Zindagi na Milegi Dobara.” In the movie, Arjun purchases a €12,000 Hermès Kelly handbag, popularly known as “Bag-wati,” as a gift for Kabir’s fiancée. The bag takes on a persona of its own when Imran playfully protects it from the sunlight, dressing it up with a hat and sunglasses. The film’s lighthearted portrayal of the bag has even led to the nickname “Bagwati” being used to refer to Hermès Birkins and Kellys in India.

Source: ZNMD via Amazon Prime Video

2. Sex and the City 2

Source: Sex and the city 2

In the second installment of “Sex and the City,” the Birkin bag made a notable appearance during a scene involving Samantha. Exiting a counterfeit goods shop, Samantha’s genuine Birkin is mistaken for one of the fakes by the shop owner. A comical tug-of-war ensues, resulting in the bag’s handle breaking and its embarrassing contents, including condoms, spilling out for all to see. The scene manages to be both hilarious and tragic, leaving an indelible impression on viewers.

Source: Sex and the city 2

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned for her love of luxury fashion, and she has been spotted carrying various Birkin bags on multiple occasions. Whether attending high-profile events or casually strolling the streets, Kareena effortlessly incorporates the Birkin into her stylish ensembles, showcasing its timeless elegance.

Source: Indian Express

4. Kangana Ranaut

The bold and versatile actress Kangana Ranaut is another proud owner of Birkin bags. Known for her charismatic persona, Kangana effortlessly complements her outfits with the iconic handbag. Her choice of Birkins further amplifies her individuality and fashion-forward sensibilities.

Source: Instagram

5. Nora Fatehi

Source: Instagram

Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi is no stranger to the allure of the Birkin bag. As a proud owner of more than one Birkin, Nora demonstrates her affinity for luxury fashion. Her all-black chic Birkin, priced at approximately USD 22,000 (Rs 18 lakhs), exemplifies her impeccable taste.

Source: Instagram

6. Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen showcases her refined style with a limited edition Birkin bag from Hermès’ “Candy” series. Originally priced close to Rs 18 lakhs, the eye-catching handbag perfectly complements her captivating presence and serves as a testament to her fashion-forward choices.

Source: Indian Express

7. Sonam Kapoor

Known as the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor adds a touch of glam to her airport looks with her neutral-toned Birkin bag. Sonam’s choice echoes her mother Neetu Kapoor’s similar bag, and it is estimated to be priced at Rs 10 lakhs or more. With her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam ensures that the Birkin bag remains a staple in her collection.

Jane Birkin’s influence on the world of fashion cannot be overstated. The Birkin bag, named after her, has become a symbol of luxury, wealth, and sophistication. From its creation in 1984 to its appearances in films, on the arms of celebrities, and in the hands of fashion enthusiasts worldwide, the Birkin bag continues to captivate and inspire. While the world bids farewell to Jane Birkin, her legacy lives on through the timeless elegance of the iconic Birkin bag.