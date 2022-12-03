Reliance is opening the first Balenciaga store in New Delhi; Details inside

Reliance Retail is in talks with DLF Malls to get space in DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi to open India’s first Balenciaga store, indiaretailing.com reported.

DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is a luxury shopping centre that is home to dozens of luxurious labels including Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Armani, Bvlgari, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Versace.

Reliance Retail announced in August that it has signed a long-term franchisee agreement with French luxury group Kering to sell Balenciaga products in India.

After Bottega Venta, Balenciaga will be the second partnership for Reliance Brands with Kering, a French group that also owns luxury brands Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen among other labels.

Last week, Balenciaga landed itself in trouble and received heavy global backlash from consumers and from social media users for referencing child pornography and featuring child models alongside fetish-themed teddy bears.

The controversial ads also came under attack from Balenciaga’s brand ambassador Kim Kardashian who said she was “shaken” by the French brand’s latest commercials’ “disturbing images.”

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” Kardashian – who has 74 million followers on Twitter – tweeted on Sunday.

Following the outrage, Kardashian said she is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga, according to media reports.