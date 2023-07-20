scorecardresearch
Reliance Brands to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma in a mega deal of Rs 300 Crore; know the story behind the name & the actor’s business journey; Watch

With a valuation of over Rs 150 crore, Ed-a-Mamma has carved a niche for itself in the children’s wear segment since its establishment in 2020

Written by FE Lifestyle
Ed-a-mamma was founded by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt Source: Ed-a-mamma

In a move that is set to reshape the children’s wear market, Reliance Brands Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, is on the verge of acquiring the popular kids-wear brand Ed-a-Mamma, owned by the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The deal, worth an estimated Rs 300-350 crore, is expected to be finalized within the next seven to ten days, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma is a strategic move by Reliance Brands to strengthen its already impressive children’s wear portfolio, which includes renowned brands such as Trends and Mothercare. With a valuation of over Rs 150 crore, Ed-a-Mamma has carved a niche for itself in the children’s wear segment since its establishment in 2020.

Reliance Brands, known for its partnerships with top fashion brands in various segments, ranging from luxury to high street lifestyle, has managed to create a strong presence in the retail industry. Collaborations with prestigious names like Armani Exchange, Burberry, and Jimmy Choo have positioned Reliance Brands as a formidable player in the market.

Source: Ed-a-mamma
Ed-a-Mamma, specializing in children’s wear, teens’ wear, and maternity wear, has gained popularity by offering trendy and comfortable clothing options for young ones. The brand has successfully tapped into the online retail market, with its products available through its own web store as well as leading e-commerce platforms such as FirstCry, AJIO, Myntra, Amazon, and Tata CLIQ. Additionally, Ed-a-Mamma’s presence in retail chains like Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop has allowed it to reach a wider customer base.

The acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma by Reliance Brands not only expands the retail giant’s children’s wear portfolio but also provides an opportunity for Ed-a-Mamma to further enhance its offline presence. With Reliance’s extensive network of Trends stores, the brand will have access to a vast customer base and a well-established distribution channel.

Source: Ed-a-mamma
This development is seen as a significant step for Reliance Brands in gaining a stronger foothold in the lucrative kidswear market. Industry experts believe that the collaboration between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma will bring together the retail giant’s expertise and resources with the brand’s creative vision and innovative designs.

As the deal nears its finalization, industry watchers eagerly anticipate the impact of this acquisition on the children’s wear market. The union of Ed-a-Mamma’s youthful appeal and Reliance Brands’ strong market presence is expected to create a winning formula, delighting parents and children alike.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

