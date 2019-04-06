Relationship goals! UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria thanks girlfriend for his success

By: | Updated: April 6, 2019 2:19 PM

This is possibly the only time when a UPSC topper has also thanked his girlfriend the success in the civil service final examination.

Indian Administrative Service, Civil Services Exam upsc, upsc result kanishak kataria, upsc topper 2019 kanishk kataria, ias result 2019, srushti deshmukh, kanishak kataria upsc, IAS akshat jain UPSCSince Friday evening, when UPSC announced results for civil services final examinations, the B-Tech graduate from IIT-Bombay was flooded with congratulatory messages.

UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria has set some serious goals for not just aspiring IAS but also for aspiring couples. In an adorable ‘aww’ moment, he thanked his girlfriend, and his family, for his success in the civil services final examinations setting goals for those in relationship. Since Friday evening, when UPSC announced results for civil services final examinations, the B-Tech graduate from IIT-Bombay was flooded with congratulatory messages. Talking to news agency ANI, Kanishak said, “It’s a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator and that’s exactly my intention.”

Also Read | UPSC result 2019: Civil Services Examination final results declared at upsc.gov.in, check topper list here

On the other hand Akshat Jain who has secured an all India second rank in UPSC final exam credited God, his family and friends, for his achievement. “I had to study a lot, but it doesn’t mean that I was working like a machine. I used to take breaks and go out with my friends,” Jain told ANI.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, ranked fifth, is the UPSC 2019 topper among women candidates. Deshmukh, a BE in Chemical Engineering from Bhopal’s Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya attributed her success to her parents, family, friends and teachers who supported her in UPSC exams.

“UPSC is a long journey where you are committed for 1-1.5 years. I had decided that my first attempt is my last attempt and I was determined to clear it in one attempt,” Deshmukh told ANI adding that it was her “childhood dream”.

On Friday, UPSC released a statement announcing that 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have cleared the examination and are recommended by the Commission for appointment to various UPSC services like IAS, IPS, IFS, etc.

