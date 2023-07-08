Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became richer by Rs 494 crore in a day as the notional value of her 5.29 per cent stake in Titan Company increased. Tata Group released its June quarter update on Friday, where Titan Company’s shares soared more than 3.39 per cent and valued at Rs 3211.10 within minutes.

Rekha is a key public shareholder of watch and jewellery maker Titan, and as per AceEquity, her ownership in the stock was valued at a record high of Rs 15,080.57.

Also Read Warren Buffet to Jeff Bezos: Here are the educational qualifications of 7 billionaires of the world

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away in August 2022 at 62, left her a substantial financial inheritance and a stock portfolio, including 29 companies such as Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil. Often referred to as the Warren Buffet of Inida, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the owner of “Rare Enterprises”.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala receives Padma Shri, Source: ANI

Rekha was born on September 12, 1963, and completed her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to the investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly called Big Bull of India in 1987.

As per Forbes report, being on the list of richest people in the country, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a staggering net worth of $6.1 billion. She earns up to Rs 650 crore approximately per month, as per as per LiveMint report. She resides in opulent sea facing 14-storeyed bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs 300 crore built by her late husband.