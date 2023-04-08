Rekha Jhunjhunwala to Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry: Here are India’s richest women and their net worth as per Forbes’ latest list of billionaires

This year, Forbes has recorded a historic high of Indian billionaires on their 2023 list of the world’s wealthiest individuals. The number has increased to 169 from last year’s 166. Despite the rise in the number of billionaires, their collective wealth took a hit, dropping 10% to $675 billion from the previous year’s $750 billion, as indicated in the list released by Forbes this week.



Forbes has reported that India’s billionaire list for 2023 now includes 16 newcomers, out of which three are women. Among these women, two have inherited their fortunes. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the country’s richest women.

Savitri Jindal

Image: IndiaTimes

Savitri is a prominent figure in Indian politics and business. She is the former chairperson of the Jindal Group, one of India’s largest steel producers, and a member of the Indian National Congress party.

Forbes has recognised the 73-year-old as India’s wealthiest woman, with a net worth of $17 billion.

Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry

Image: SheThePeople

Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, aged 55, has a net worth of $7 billion and is the daughter-in-law of the deceased construction tycoon, Pallonji Mistry.

She is the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, who sadly passed away in a road accident in September 2022 at the age of 54.

The largest possession of the family is an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, which functions as the holding company for the Tata Group. Cyrus served as the chairman of Tata Sons for a tenure of four years until his dismissal in October 2016.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Image: Mint

After the passing of her husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, now 59 years old, has taken over his position with a net worth of $5.1 billion.

Recently, she was also listed as the top Indian entrant in the 2023 Hurun Global Rich List. In addition to her own investments, she inherited her husband’s stock portfolio, which includes holdings in 29 companies such as Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

According to a report by Trendlyne, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s publicly held stocks have a net worth of over Rs 25,655 crore, and she earns around Rs 650 crore per month. Her top shares include Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, and Allied Insurance Company.

Vinod Rai Gupta

Image: Forbes India

Vinod Rai Gupta is a well-known Indian businessman and entrepreneur who co-founded Havells India, one of India’s leading electrical equipment companies. Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta, a mother-son duo, derive their wealth from their family’s controlling stake in Havells India, the company co-founded by Vinod’s late husband Qimat Rai Gupta in 1958.



As per Forbes, Vinod has a net worth of $4 billion.

Saroj Rani Gupta

Image: AajTak

Forbes has listed Saroj Rani Gupta, aged 72, as a self-made billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

She co-founded APL Apollo Tubes, one of the leading steel tube manufacturers in India in 1986 with her late husband. It was initially called Bihar Tubes, and under the leadership of Saroj, the company has grown to become a successful and prominent player in the industry. Presently, her son Sanjay Gupta serves as the managing director of the company.