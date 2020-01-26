Rejuvenation in store: Luxury beauty brand Kama Ayurveda raises the bar

The centre seeks to bring the science of healing one step closer to its customers by offering skin and haircare rituals for all types and troubles.

For working professionals or those always on-the-go, indulging in relaxing skin and haircare regimes has become an uphill battle. First, there are serious time constraints and then, salon services of even the most well-known players in the segment are seldom up to the mark. Who hasn’t had instances of breakouts or rashes after a facial that was supposed to give the skin a much needed break from all impurities?

Now, India’s leading Ayurveda beauty brand Kama Ayurveda seems to have devised a way to solve these issues by launching a first of its kind in-store experience centre at its outlet in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The centre seeks to bring the science of healing one step closer to its customers by offering skin and haircare rituals for all types and troubles. On the outset, the store looks like a generic Kama Ayurveda outlet housing all of its product offerings, but a closer look into the premises lays bare a clean, hygienic and Ayurveda-inspired salon-like setup, where well-trained therapists, for provision of services and a doctor for consultation, are available at all times.

“To get an Ayurveda facial, people usually resort to DIY techniques. But how much time do people have now to do a facial at home? There are space and setup constraints. So, it just made sense for us to start a centre like this for our customers to experience our products the way they are supposed to,” says Vivek Sahni, co-founder of Kama Ayurveda.

The experience centre has six face and hair rituals. Some of them include brightening and deep cleansing treatment (Gauri), age repairing and revitalising treatment (Navya), and bringadi anti-hairfall and retexturising treatment (Keshkriti). The centre also has two express rituals—the Ayurvedic foot massage (Padabhyanga) and relaxing head and neck massage (Shirabhyanga).

“Facials and treatments have been designed keeping our products and things from the kitchen in mind. Moringa, of all things, is a miracle plant. Since we live in Delhi and are at the receiving end of poor air quality, it makes all the more sense for us to consume moringa in all forms,” notes Sahni.