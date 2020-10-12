Regular Mineral Water Vs Black Alkaline Water; What’s the difference? Check details

The minerals present in the black alkaline water help in the effective breakdown of the various nutrients present in the food we consume.

By Aakash Vaghela

The current scenario, where the entire world is fighting a pandemic, has seen ‘immunity’ becoming the new buzzword. Undoubtedly, a strong immune system is essential to fight any infection or flu that tries to invade our body. There is a paradigm shift where people are seen talking about the benefits of consuming a healthy diet that includes essential superfoods and supplements,along with emphasising the importance of exercising regularly to boost one’s immunity. What has completely missed our attention is the most vital component of our body, water. Water consumption, which makes 60% of a human adult body, is paid the least attention.

People in general lack awareness of the fact that the water they drink daily is not fit for consumption. They are comfortable with a simple RO system but are unaware that it drains the water of many nutrients crucial for the body. It lowers the pH value of the water we drink, making it acidic, corrosive, bitter in taste, which is hard for the body to absorb. Alkaline water is one of the significant steps that one can take towards boosting the immune system.

How can Alkaline Water boost immunity?

Alkaline water is something that has been ionized and hence has a higher pH level of about 8 or 9 compared to a pH value of 7 found in regular tap water. It neutralizes the acidic content in the body, thereby, preventing a number of ailments and chronic diseases from attacking it.

Alkaline water that has several benefits, is easily absorbed by the human body and helps to let it stay hydrated for a long time. It improves the functioning of the circulatory system that increases the amount of oxygen carried by the blood to vital organs. Alkaline water is infused with a variety of minerals, including calcium, potassium, sodium, magnesium, and other trace elements that play an important role in improving the immune system. It also prevents the growth of free radicals in the body, which slows down the ageing process. Drinking alkaline water is also beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

According to a study published in Evidence Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, alkaline water is known to increase longevity and improve the survival functions of the body. Another study published in the Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine states that regular consumption of alkaline water reduces the chances of osteoporosis and protects the pancreatic beta cells. Another study that was published in the Public Library of Science shows that drinking alkaline water enhances hydration, improves the body’s acid-base balance and the anaerobic exercise performance of the body.

Why Black Alkaline Water worth consuming?

Recently launched in India, EvocusBlack Alkaline Water is infused with over 70+ natural trace elements that are sourced from deep within the earth’s crust in Texas, USA. The natural black color of the water is due to the infusion of these trace elements. It offers optimum hydration, detoxifies it, and improves the body’s metabolism.

Health Benefits of Black Alkaline Water

Black Alkaline water has a pH value of more than 8.5 compared to regular mineral water. It is infused with more than 70 minerals naturally occurring, thereby making it an organic solution for promoting health and well-being.

Due to its high ph and more than 70+ natural minerals Black Alkaline water is a great detox drink that helps to flush out toxins from our body, provides Sustained hydration, reduces acidity, and boosts Immunity.

Black alkaline water is also abundant in the amount of oxygen dissolved in it. This helps the human body by increasing the rate of metabolism,which converts calories in to energy.

Like any other alkaline water, black alkaline water also helps in balancing the acidity in the body. This further helps in restoring bone health, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Its balancing property makes it an excellent cure for the hangover. This means, if you have over-consumed alcohol, then drinking black alkaline water effectively restores the body’s natural balance and gets out of the hangover mode. Alsoit is a great experience to mix Alcohol with Black Alkaline Water, especially whisky or Vodka with it.

The minerals present in the black alkaline water help in the effective breakdown of the various nutrients present in the food we consume. This ensures that our body actively absorbs all the goodness of the food we eat, further leaving us with a strong and robust immune system.It is also a well-known reliever of the heartburns or gastroesophageal reflux due to its alkaline nature.

That said, it is clear that the consumption of black alkaline water promotes a healthy mind and body in the long run, which is better capable of fighting diseases and any potential virus.

(The author is Co-founder, AV Organics (Evocus H2O). Views expressed are personal.)