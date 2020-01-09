Regional content matters! It is driving the growth of women internet users in India

It further observed the growth of regional content creators by 228%; whereas regional language page views grew by 180% over the last 12 months.

As internet penetration grows deeper across the country, regional content is gaining ground. Momspresso.com, a leading user-generated content platform for women that enables them to express themselves through text, audio, and video content across 10 languages, recently revealed insights into the explosive growth of regional content in the country. The platform revealed that currently, 65% of the content created is in regional languages, and accounts for 85% of page views. It further observed the growth of regional content creators by 228%; whereas regional language page views grew by 180% over the last 12 months.

According to the Google KPMG report, Indian language internet users are expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach 536 million by 2021, while English users are expected to grow at only 3% reaching 199 million within the same period. The growth potential of industry players leveraging regional content, therefore, is massive. As far as content consumption is concerned, the numbers tell an interesting story.

The study revealed that 43% of content creators on its platform are creating content in Hindi – and garnering 60% of overall page views. There has been a phenomenal growth of regional language content creators. The data suggests that in the last 12 months content creators in Marathi grew by 7x, Hindi by 3x, Bangla by 3.3x and Tamil by 5x. The top cities consuming regional language content include cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Agra.