Realty rise – Ultra-luxury flats

Quadruplex for Rs 119 crore

In July last year, it was widely reported that Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, a firm owned by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, bought a sprawling apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. As per reports, the quadruplex apartment is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the under-construction building called Sagar Resham. It is an old building being redeveloped, the reports said, adding that Ranveer’s apartment has a 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. That’s not all, it also comes with 19 parking slots, for which Singh and his father have already paid stamp duty of Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction.

Luxury apartments for Rs 113 crore

In December last year, Raigad-based real estate firm Devvrat Developers bought five luxury apartments in an under-construction project in central Mumbai for over Rs 113 crore, as per media reports. Named 25 South and located in Prabhadevi, the apartments are spread across a built-up area of 19,922 sq ft, said reports. The flats include a duplex on the 45th and 46th floors with apartments of 8,094 sq ft that come with three car parking slots. The agreement value of the unit is Rs 44.69 crore and the stamp duty paid was Rs 2.68 crore, the reports added. The second flat is also located on the 45th floor for which an agreement value of Rs 19.45 crore was reportedly paid with a stamp duty of Rs 1.16 crore. The apartment has an area of 3,355 sq ft and comes with two car parking slots, the reports added.

Luxury apartments for Rs 104 crore

In December last year, it was reported that five luxury apartments were bought by members of the Bajaj family running the Bajaj Group, which are cumulatively worth around Rs 104 crore. The luxury residential project is located in the Mahalaxmi area of south Mumbai and faces the iconic Arabian sea. The apartments are based in Tower E of Raheja Vivarea. Of the five apartments, two have been bought through Nirvaan Family Trust, said news reports, adding that one each has been bought by Shefali Bajaj, Sanjali Bajaj and Manish Kejriwal. Shefali, who is the wife of Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj, has reportedly bought the most expensive apartment worth Rs 28.31 crore. The 3,400-sq-ft flat is located on the building’s 39th floor. Kejriwal, who is Bajaj’s son-in-law, has purchased a flat worth Rs 15.47 crore on the 36th floor, with an area of 2,433 sq ft, the report added.

Also Read Meet Hrithik Alwani, the man who is changing the way we look at the luxury watch industry

Quadruplex apartment for Rs 144 crore

In April last year, Siddharth Jain, executive director of INOX Group, reportedly bought a luxury quadruplex apartment in a plush residential tower Raheja Legend in Mumbai’s Worli area for Rs 144 crore. As per reports, the property connects the 42nd floor to the 46th floor. At Rs 1.36 lakh per sq ft, the deal becomes one of the costliest apartments in the country. The property was registered on March 31, 2022, and the buyer reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 7.20 crore. It has access to 12 car parks, said reports.

Luxury duplex for Rs 153 crore

In November last year, it was reported that Madhav Prasad Aggarwal, promoter of agrochemicals company Sajjan India, bought a sea-view luxury duplex in Mumbai’s Worli area for over Rs 153 crore. The apartment has a built-up space of 15,337 sq ft and is housed in one of the towers of the 360 West residential project from Oasis Realty, a subsidiary of the project’s developer, Oberoi Developers.

Ultra-luxury flats for Rs 151 crore

Two flats in the ultra-luxury Three Sixty West project in Mumbai’s Worli, home to top business leaders and Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, were reportedly sold for Rs 151 crore to a firm named IGE India. The apartments are spread over a total of 16,072 sq ft on the 58th and 59th floors of the project from the developer, Oberoi Realty’s subsidiary Oasis Realty. The new owners of the flats will have access to six car parks, reports added.