Read: Interview of Sanjay Agarwal; he is MD of CenturyPly

Sanjay Agarwal

The Job

I look forward to being instrumental in shaping the future of our company. I am grateful that I have been able to impact the lives of the people associated with our company. My job provides me with the spur to explore new ideas and pace the developments within the organisation. I believe that a positive ambience can lead to a healthy workspace. I hate any kind of mundane day-to-day job.

The Weekdays

My usual weekday starts at 6:30 am, with varied physical pursuits that include running, physical training or golf practice. This gives me the impetus to channelise my energy.

I typically begin the work day by clearing my table, signatures, followed by the most important meeting of the day. Mostly, I keep the review meetings for the evening, unless important. I always encourage meetings with strict agendas where there is mutual respect for everyone’s opinion.

The Weekend

Weekends are special for me. I usually play two rounds of golf. I like to spend my Saturdays with friends. Sundays are for family breakfast. Sometimes we go to the Bengal Rowing Club and Jyoti Vihar. I try to avoid any Sunday evening invites or parties.

The Toys

My iPhone and Bose Bluetooth earphones.

The Logos

I am a Nike loyalist. The North Face is my go-to brand for trekking. I am also quite fond of the brand Massimo Dutti.

— As told to Sapna Nair