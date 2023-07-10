Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania, who just sold KamaSutra brand for Rs 2,825 crore has a net worth of $1.4 billion: A look at his lavish lifestyle & more

Gautam Singhania is an Indian industrialist and Chairman and Managing Director of the world’s largest producer of suiting fabric, Raymond Group.

Gautam Singhania’s Early Life

Gautam Singhania was born into a Marwari business family on September 9, 1965. The business scion has a current net worth is $1.4 billion and is often called a “Bollygarch” or a multimillionaire.

Gautam Singhania’s education

Singhania completed his schooling from H.R. College, Mumbai before relocating to the United States. He earned a Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. In 1986, Singhania joined the JK Group of businesses owned by the his family. Later, he joined the Raymond Group, where he rose through the ranks to become chairman in September 2000.

Gautam Singhania’s career

The Raymond Group has developed significantly over time and has become a major conglomerate in India under Gautam Singhania’s direction. The company has expanded into a number of industries, including textiles, engineering, and real estate.

The organisation shifted its attention to clothing manufacturers, KamaSutra condoms, and men’s toiletries. He has also concentrated on establishing global alliances for Raymond, including agreements with Gruppo Zambaiti in Italy and UCO Textiles in Belgium. With DJ Aqeel, Singhania launched the Bandra nightclub Poison in 2005.

Raymond Group recently sold its three consumer care brands- the Kamasutra condoms and the grooming brands of Park Avenue perfumes and KS deodorants – to the Godrej group for Rs 2,825 crore.

Gautam Singhania’s luxurious lifestyle

With a net worth of over billions, he lives an uber-rich lifestyle. JK House priced at Rs. 6000 crore owned by him is the second -tallest building after Antilia, which owned by Mukesh Ambani according to Architectural Digest. The house has five floors dedicated to his car collection. the house is equipped with a spa, helipad and two pools. According to The New York Post the skyscraper also has a private museum showcasing family’s century-old fabric business journey.

Apart from real estate and fashion, Singhania is an automobile enthusiast, and his love for sporty wheels is reflected in his collection of swanky cars. He owns Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Honda S2000, Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi Q7 among many others which he showcases on his Instagram account.

The business tycoon also owns two 10-berth yachts, a unique teak boat that Liz Hurley once partied on as per Economic Times report. The list doesn’t end here as he posses four speedboats named after the James Bond movies.

Gautam Singhania is quite active on his socials and has professed his interest in driving sporty wheels on the track He was the first Indian to win in the amateur Ferrari Challenge Europe series.