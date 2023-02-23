Ratan Tata’s luxurious lifestyle: A look at super-expensive things owned by the business tycoon

Ratan Tata, the ex-chairman of the Tata Group, is one of the richest entrepreneurs in the world. He is among the most modest entrepreneurs India has ever seen. With a net worth of over $1 billion, Ratan Tata is a humanitarian who also speaks as a motivational speaker.

Until 2019, Ratan Tata owned a rare Buick Skylark, However, he had to sell it. Here’s a look at other expensive things owned by Ratan Tata:

Ferrari California

Ratan Tata owns a red Ferrari California. The hardtop convertible is powered by a 4.3-litre V8 engine with a peak torque of 504Nm and 552 bhp. The model has been discontinued in the country.

Dassault Falcon Private Jet

According to ET, Ratan Tata has a Dassault Falcon 2000. Ratan Tata is authorized to fly his own plane. The compact beast has a twin-engine and is designed by a group of expert French engineers.

Seaside Mumbai bungalow

Ratan Tata’s Colaba house offers a spectacular view of the Arabian sea. Spread across 15,000 square feet, the mansion has seven floors, and an infinity pool on the top floor. There’s a huge car parking space, a media room, a sun deck, a lounge, and another swimming pool. Notably, it is also one of the most expensive homes in the city.

Maserati Quattroporte

Ratan Tata has a Maserati Quattroporte in his garage. Every automobile connoisseur’s dream car, Maserati Quattroporte features a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that generates 424 bhp of power and torque of 580 Nm.

Land Rover Freelander

Ratan Tata bought the Land Rover Freelander even before he acquired the company, HT reported. The car comes with a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 187 bhp of power.