Ratan Tata’s lavish house to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Posh localities where the wealthiest Indians live

Mumbai is called the city of dreams and for the right reasons. People from across the country come to the maximum city with big dreams and hopes to make it big. That’s not all, the city also has the most expensive and luxurious houses and residential areas. Similarly, Bengaluru and Pune are also the cities that come to our minds when we talk about expensive localities. Let’s take a look at 6 expensive localities in India:

Antilia – Altamount Road, Mumbai

Antilia, where Mukesh Ambani lives, is one of the most expensive houses in India. Located at Altamount Road, the house is valued at $1 billion by Forbes. Mukesh Ambani’s house has 27 floors, a multi-storey garage that can accommodate over 165 cars, 9 high-speed elevators, a grand ballroom, 3 helipads, a theatre, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens. As per The Hindu, DMart owner, Radhakishan Damani also owns a house near Altamount Road.

Kamath Residence – Kingfisher Towers, Bengaluru

Located in one of the most expensive residential areas in Bengaluru, Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey luxurious complex. As per the Times of India, the top two floors are owned by Vijay Mallya. That’s not all, the same complex also has the luxurious 7,000 sq. ft Kamath Residence. It is owned by Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon.

Adar Abad Poonawalla House – Salisbury Park, Pune

Salisbury Park, one of Pune’s most expensive residential areas has a luxurious 22-acre Adar Abad Poonawalla House. As per Forbes, the interior of the house has been kept simple and has a European touch to it. The living room boasts a high ceiling with murals from the Italian Renaissance painted on them.

Ratan Tata’s house – Colaba, Mumbai

Ratan Tata owns a Rs 150 crore palatial house in Mumbai’s Colaba. It’s said to be the retirement house of Ratan Tata. S per The Times of India, the house has three floors divided into seven levels and has an infinity pool at the top. That’s not all, there’s a media room, a personal gym, a sun deck, a library, a lounge and a parking space for 10-12 cars.

Jatia House – Malabar Hill, South Mumbai

Located atop Malabar Hill, Jatia House was owned by industrialist MP Jatia’s sons, Arun M Jatia and Shyam M Jatia, until billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla bought it for Rs 425 crore, The Indian Express reported. The same report states that the house is spread across 2926 square-meter and has a built-up area of nearly 28,000 sqft.

Gulistan – Napean Sea Road, Mumbai

Another house located near Malabar Hill is where the billionaire and third-generation scion of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra lives. As per The Quint, Gulistan is a 3-storey bungalow spread over 13,000 sqft. Not many would know, but it’s the same house where Anand Mahindra was born and lived as a tenant until Mahindra Group’s real estate division bought it for Rs 270 crore, The Economic Times reported.