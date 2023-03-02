Ratan Tata to Shiv Nadar: Here’s a look at the top philanthropists in India

Billionaires all across the globe are increasingly donating generous portions of their personal wealth to charitable causes. In 2022, Gautam Adani was one of the three Indian billionaires featured in Forbes’ philanthropy list.

Bill Gates once said, “Is the rich world aware of how four billion of the six billion live? If we were aware, we would want to help out, we’d want to get involved.”

Let’s take a look at the top Indian Philanthropist Businessmen. Contributing to the economy, these tycoons have been making a name in the business industry over years.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the younger son of Jamsetji Tata is the main contributor to the charity work done by the Tata Group. He had willed a large part of his property for charitable purposes and in 1919 the Ratan Tata Trust was established with a corpus of Rs 80 lakh. Today, Tata Trust exists as one of India’s oldest and most respected charity foundations.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited and the Shiv Nadar Foundation is one of India’s most generous philanthropists. In 2022, his per-day donation was Rs 3 crore. Till 2022, he donated approximately Rs 1,161 crore mostly to the cause of education.

Azim Premji

Wipro’s Azim Premji’s annual donation was calculated at Rs 484 crore in 2022. He was the chairman of Wipro Limited and is now a non-executive member of the board and founder chairman. According to TOI, The Azim Premji Foundation is valued at $21 billion (Rs1,737,47 crore approx).

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 411 crore in 2022, most of which went to the cause of education. As per reports, Reliance produced 1,000 tonnes of oxygen daily during the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic and gave over 8 crore free meals to frontline workers.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group donated Rs 242 crore. He has given most of the money towards health care.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani made a donation of Rs 190 crore in 2022. Chairman and founder of Adani Group, he has a net worth of $129 billion (Rs 1,06,73,78 crore approx), Forbes reported. That’s not all, the Adani Foundation contributed Rs 122 crore to support Covid relief efforts.