Indian businessmen, the backbone of the growing capitalist economy, often make headlines for their businesses, investments, new ventures and the highs and lows coming off their several syndicates. And with their hectic lives behind the scenes, comes a lavish lifestyle that grabs the attention of the common man. While there’s a lot available on what luxury cars these business tycoons own, what we don’t know is that these moneyed entrepreneurs have housed some rare, exquisite, and classic luxury cars as well.



Without any further ado, let’s take a quick look at the classic cars owned by Indian business tycoons.

JRD Tata

The legendary industrialist, aviator, and one of the most successful entrepreneurs of India, JRD Tata, owned a German beauty, the Mercedes-Benz 190D, which he had imported back in the 1960s.

Credit: Pinterest

The 190D was ahead of its time, boasting features such as bi-focal outside rearview mirrors and adjustable seats. Equipped with a powerful 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the 190D could reach a top speed of 120 kmph, a remarkable feat for that era. The car’s sleek design still turns heads today and is considered the spiritual successor to the modern-day E-Class.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, a fervent automobile enthusiast, used to showcase his exotic cars on the Marine Drive in Mumbai, but that practice has ceased for a few years now.

Image Credit: IndiaTimes

The rare 1978 Buick Skylark is also part of his prized collection of his cars. After importing it to India, the vehicle remained the only one of its kind on Indian roads for years.

Equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 145 bhp, the car is in impeccable condition till date and is frequently exhibited at various car shows across India.

Dhirubai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani, too, shared this penchant for luxury vehicles. He owned an extremely rare BMW 750i XL L7 limousine, which was manufactured exclusively for specific markets. This limousine was only available in a handful of countries in South East Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Credit: CaToq

The XL variant of the car boasted additional legroom and measured a whopping 5.37 meters in length, making it longer than the current BMW 8-series that measures 5.23 meters. Recently, the Ambani family restored the car, and it was spotted on the road.

Yohan Poonawalla

Yohan Poonawalla, one of the most successful businessmen in India and the Chairman of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, possesses numerous classic cars, including these two Rolls-Royces.

Credit : GQ India

The vehicle on the right is a classic model manufactured between 1959 and 1962, with only 2,417 units produced, making the RR classic a highly unique and exceptional automobile. On the left, however, is an even more remarkable vehicle. Poonawalla’s Silver Cloud 2 is incredibly rare, as only 258 of these cars were ever built. This particular model is an LWB version, which proudly resides in his garage.