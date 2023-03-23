Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the most valued celebrity for endorsements in 2022, replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli, according to a new ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll.

Ranveer Singh’s brand worth has gone up to $181.7 million compared to Virat Kohli’s $179.6 million value.

Ranveer made his acting debut in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat, which was a commercial success and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, he has appeared in several successful films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 86, and more.



Besides his energy and versatility on screen, he is known for his charming personality, a unique, flamboyant dressing sense and whatnot. In this article, we take a quick look at the star’s net worth, lavish lifestyle and the brands he endorses.

Ranveer Singh: Net Worth

Ranveer Singh is reported to have a whopping net worth of approximately $30 million ( Rs 245 crore). He commands a significant fee of Rs 30 crore per movie and has also secured numerous brand endorsements.

Ranveer Singh: House

Despite earning several crores annually, Ranveer Singh and spouse Deepika Padukone, recently grabbed headlines when they spent Rs 119 crore on a lavish quadruplex space in Bandra, which is touted as Mumbai’s poshest neighborhood.



Further, the couple has been actively investing in real estate and have bought a lavish apartment worth Rs 40 crore in Beaumonde Towers, an additional stunning house in Khar, and a 4BHK property valued at approximately Rs 16 crore in Prabhadevi.

Ranveer Singh: Cars owned

The actor, who is often seen visiting Formula 1 races across the world, especially at the Yas Marina Circuit, given his role as the brand ambassador of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, is a petrolhead himself. He owns a host of luxury cars ranging across segments.

The 37-year-old houses a huge collection of cars with some notable names being the Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 4.38 crore, Lamborghini Urus Pear Capsule Edition worth Rs 3.15 crore, Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3.9 crore, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic worth Rs 2.8 crore and the Jaguar XJ L, which costs Rs 99 lakh.

Ranveer Singh: Brands endorsed

Image: Business Express

With a massive fee of Rs 3-4 crore per ad, Ranveer is one of the most expensive celebrities in India when it comes to brand endorsements, a source of income that constitutes a substantial chunk of his earnings.



From Ching’s Secret to Kotak Mahindra Bank, from Jack and Jones to JBL, the actor is everywhere. Additionally, he endorses brands such as Bingo, Lloyd, Maruti Suzuki, Thumbs Up while also being the brand ambassador of Pepsi, Yas Marina Abu Dhabi among others.