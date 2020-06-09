Randeep Hooda’s Parle-G tweet goes viral; actor urges biodegradable packing

Randeep Hooda said one should imagine if the company just changed the packaging of biscuits from plastic to another alternative biodegradable material.

Randeep Hooda’s Parle-G tweet goes viral! A biscuit which majority of Indians have been enjoying ever since they were kids; a biscuit which now has become a memory for many, holds no more a different meaning for the Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Expressing his love for Parle-G biscuits, the Highway-actor took to Twitter and said that his career right from the beginning with his theatre days has been fueled by ‘chai’ and the famous Parle-G biscuits. He further said that while the sales of Parle-G have gone high, one should imagine if the company just changed the packaging of biscuits from plastic to another alternative biodegradable material.

The message from Randeep Hooda has come after the company reportedly recorded the best sales in the last 8 decades. The sales went up because people who were under home quarantine stacked their shelves with basic biscuits as essentials. The low priced biscuit which the company claims can be used as energy intake, had been distributed to thousands of migrant workers who travelled from one state to another. Therefore, with the increase, the actor urged the company to look for biodegradable means.

My whole career is feuled by chai and Parle-G since theater days.. Can you imagine how much less single use plastic waste there will be if just Parle-G changed its packing to an alternate biodegradable material? Now the sales are up let’s see the contribution to a better Tom too pic.twitter.com/mHdZhbr7X9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 9, 2020

Not only him, many other Bollywood personalities have recently voiced for reduction in plastic usage. On June 5 last week as World Environment Day was celebrated, Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana urged people to say no to plastics and said that people should try and adopt wood or glass instead of plastic. Actress Shraddha Kapoor too asked people to reduce and recycle plastic waste. Arjun Kapoor also advised people to curb the use of plastic and take care of the environment.