Ranbir Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 celebrities flaunting the most exquisite timepieces

In the world of Bollywood, where glamour and opulence reign supreme, it’s not just the silver screen that sparkles. From the red carpet to everyday life, the stars adorn themselves with accessories that reflect their success and style. One accessory that has become a symbol of sophistication and luxury is the wristwatch. Join us as we take a peek into the world of Bollywood’s most expensive watches, gracing the wrists of these A-list celebrities.

Known for his versatile roles and impeccable fashion sense, Ranbir Kapoor pairs his on-screen charm with the Rolex Sky-Dweller watch.

Gautam Gulati, known for his impeccable style and mystic demeanour, flaunts his Rolex Sky-Dweller with effortless charm. His watch seamlessly transitions from casual to formal occasions.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the master of versatility, adds a touch of suave sophistication with his Luminor Marina watch.

Cricket’s heartthrob and Bollywood’s favorite, Virat Kohli, knows how to make an entrance both on the field and off. His Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch isn’t just a timekeeper; it’s a reflection of his unabashed love for luxury.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is a fashionista of his own. Known to don the most edgy outfits, Ranveer wears a 40mm Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex Skeleton in 18k white gold.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:21 IST

