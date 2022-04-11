Ramazan 2022: Tips to keep you hydrated for long while fasting

The holy month of Ramazan started this year on the evening of April 2 with the first fast being observed on April 3 and is being celebrated with great spiritual fervour across the nation.

Although the month is all about the inner self, it also helps the body detoxify, for people who fast for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sightings.

Fasting in Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and the month is spent fasting by Muslims during the daylight hours from dawn which is also known as Sehri, till sunset, known as Iftar.

Following are some tips that can help you stay fit and hydrated in summer, during Ramadan.

Drink lots of water

As days get hot and gripped with heatwaves, it’s important to stay hydrated while fasting. Make sure you drink at least two litres of water to stay hydrated while fasting.

Make sure you have your Sehri at least half an hour before Fajr so that there is spare time to drink water and avoid having tea or coffee as it drains your body temperature.

Ensure having pre-meals

During Sehri, make sure you include nuts and seeds in your pre-meal, as nuts and seeds are rich in fibre and protein and also keep you full for long durations.

Track your Iftar meal

While feasting after observing fasting for the entire day, one should keep a track of the iftar meal to start the next day of fasting with a light stomach.

Include dates

Dates are rich in Vitamin K and are helpful in making your body cells store fluids, as they are known to be a natural source of glucose. Dates are known to be rich in magnesium, copper and selenium.

Have lots of yoghurts

Apart from having fresh vegetables and juicy fruits, the best food to have for Sehri is yoghurt as it soothes the stomach and helps in preventing acidity. It also protects against dehydration.

Make sure you avoid eating spicy, salty and sugary food during Ramadan.

By following such tips, one can stay fit and stay protected from infections during Ramadan.