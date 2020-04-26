Ramanujan’s 100th death anniversary: 10 fascinating facts about the mathematics genius

This year marks the 100th death anniversary of the genius mathematician.

S Ramanujan: Srinivasa Ramanujan was a self-taught mathematician who contributed to the theory of numbers. Born in Erode, Tamil Nadu, in 1887, Ramanujan grew up in poverty, his father working as an accounting clerk, while his mother earning a small amount as a temple singer. The mathematician died on April 26, 1920, with this year marking his 100th death anniversary. Here are 10 facts about the mathematics genius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.